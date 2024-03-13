LOCAL BRIEFS: March 13, 2024

Mar. 13—New time for Fairfield executive session

BENTON — An executive session of the Fairfield School Board will be held at 2:30 p.m. Thursday prior to the board meeting at the Fairfield Community Schools Administration Office, 67240 C.R. 31, Goshen. The executive session is being called to train school board members with an outside consultant about the performance of the role of the members as public officials.

Poll worker training sessions announced

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Election Board has scheduled the poll worker training sessions for the 2024 Presidential Primary Election. Training will be held at the indicated dates, times and location:

Sessions are job specific.

Each of the sessions will take place at the Election Board Storage Area, 117 N. Second St., Goshen.

FACILITATOR

— April 10 (Wednesday) at 2 p.m.

— April 10 (Wednesday) 6 p.m.

— April 11 (Thursday) 2 p.m.

— April 12 (Friday) 9 a.m.

— April 12 (Friday) 2 p.m.

— April 15 (Monday) 6 p.m.

— April 18 (Thursday) 9 a.m.

CLERK

— April 11 (Thursday) 6 p.m.

— April 15 (Monday) 2 p.m.

— April 16 (Tuesday) 9 a.m.

— April 16 (Tuesday) 2 p.m

— April 17 (Wednesday) 2 p.m.

— April 17 (Wednesday) 6 p.m.

— April 19 (Friday) 9 a.m.

— April 19 (Friday) 2 p.m.

SUPERVISOR

— April 18 (Thursday) 2 p.m.

— April 23 (Tuesday) 9 a.m.

— April 24 (Wednesday) 6 p.m.

— April 25 (Thursday) 6 p.m.

Note the sessions are job specific. Organizers said to be sure to sign up for the correct class.

Anyone who is interested in working at a vote center must contact the Republican or Democratic Party:

— Democratic Party — Chad Crabtree at 574-607-3241 or chad@alumni.iu.edu 574-596-6750 or elkcodem@gmail.com.

— Republican Party — Dan Holtz at 574-238-6239 or danholtz@troyerproducts.com or dan.elkhartgop@gmail.com.

After contacting the appropriate political party, Vote Center Board members are required to sign-up for training, as space is limited and training sessions are job specific. Hands-on training will be included on the electronic poll-book.

Call voter registration to sign up at 574-535-6770 or 574-535-6774, during business hours (8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday).

Per County Ordinance 2014-120, vote center board members are paid as follows:

Supervisors — $170.00

* Facilitators — $130.00

Clerks — $130.00

* Democratic facilitator who returns to counting center with supervisor earns an extra $5.

Poll workers must attend training, sign-in at a training session, and work the full day at the polls on Election Day to receive the training allowance.

Michiana Anabaptist Historians to meet

GOSHEN — Michiana Anabaptist Historians will meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. March 23, at East Goshen Mennonite Church, 2019 E. Lincoln Ave., Goshen. The program begins at 9 a.m. with coffee and refreshments between two presentations.

— 9 a.m., Elizabeth Miller, director of Institute for the study of Global Anabaptism and

Mennonite Historical Library, will speak on "Colombian Mennonite stories and the necessity of global Anabaptisms." Miller lived in Colombia nine years and has published several books related to global Anabaptism.

— 10:30, "1918 Flu Pandemic Impact in Amish Communities: Mining The Budget," will be presented by Goshen College student researchers Dan Eash-Scott and Daniel Stoltzfus. Willis Miller and Owen Borkholder, local Old Order Amish historians, researched local Amish church records during the Spanish flu pandemic years. They will also bring their findings.

The public is invited to this free event.

Primary care doctor transfers to Milford

GOSHEN — Beginning in March, Rebecca Johnson will be welcoming new patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Milford. Dr. Johnson provides care for adult patients who have diverse needs; manages a wide range of diseases, illnesses and chronic conditions; and specializes in geriatrics.

Dr. Johnson has been seeing patients at Goshen Physicians Family Medicine Ligonier. She practiced internal medicine in the Warsaw area, and she has served as a medical director for senior rehabilitation and healthcare facilities, as well as hospice and home care services in Kosciusko County.

Dr. Johnson graduated as a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She completed her residency in family medicine at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.