Local blood bank says there’s a dire need for blood donations

MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — A local blood bank is experiencing an emergency blood supply shortage and it needs your help to restore that supply.

Officials with LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Madison are encouraging eligible donors to donate their blood ahead of World Blood Donor Day.

According to LifeSouth, a person is in need of blood every two seconds, but only 3% of Americans donate despite 65% being eligible.

With summer on the horizon, the need for blood donations will only increase for a number of factors.

“The summer months are typically harder times for us to collect blood because of travel and due to our schools being closed,” said Yvonne Brooks with LifeSouth. “It’s detrimental right now so we need people to host blood drives come out and donate at our centers to help fulfill that need.”

Brooks says blood donors are anonymous heroes who contribute to life-saving work daily. The organization provides blood supply to several local hospitals throughout North Alabama.

World Blood Donor Day is Friday and LifeSouth is encouraging people to donate during a time when there’s a dire need.

“I’m glad to help, it’s something everyone can do,” said Shalimar Sarriera who is a frequent donor.

Sarriera explained how it was the medical issues some people deal with that motivates her to give.

“It’s part of being in the community and wanting to help, maybe one day your family member,” Sarriera said. “My daughter needed it after giving birth. It’s something that’s easy and cost nothing to do it, there’s accidents all the time, there’s children that need it, even people with sickle cell.”

A number of blood donor stations will be set up across the Tennessee Valley on Friday. A list of with those locations where you can give blood can be found here.

