Local bar shooting leaves one dead in Kent

Kent Police detectives are investigating an argument at a bar that turned deadly in Kent on Thursday.

According to witnesses, both persons were seen arguing inside the bar before going outside to fight. The suspect then returned to the bar and shot the victim multiple times when he returned to the bar.

The suspect remained on the scene and was arrested without incident, Kent Police reported.

Police have identified the suspect as a 25-year-old Kent man and have charged him with murder. Two guns were found at the bar, one was registered to the suspect.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the victim holding a gun when they were outside.

Puget Sound Fire immediately provided aid to the victim but was pronounced dead. Police identified the victim as a 30-year-old man from Federal Way.

Kent Police Detectives continue to investigate the incident.



