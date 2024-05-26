Local authorities search for 19-year-old escapee detained on murder, robbery charges

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said they are searching for a 19-year-old. They claimed he escaped from the Youth Services Center around 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Josef Toney – Photo provided by BCSO

Josef Toney, 19, was detained for two murders, armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, abandonment or abuse of a child, and tampering with evidence.

“Members of the community are urged to remain vigilant and report any sightings or information related to Josef Toney’s whereabouts. Please do not approach him as he is considered dangerous,” states a release from BCSO.

If you see Toney, call 911.

