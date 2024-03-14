Local attorney to deliver Boswell Lecture

Mar. 14—East Central University alumnus, Jason Christopher, will deliver the annual Boswell Lecture on March 22 in the ECU Foundation Hall, located inside the Chickasaw Business & Conference Center.

"We are very proud to present Jason Christopher as the next ECU Success Story in the Boswell Lecture Series." said Boswell Endowed Professor of Business Administration Deanna Hartley-Kelso. "Mr. Christopher is an ECU alum and Ada area legal professional who has perfected an engaging style for both the courtroom and the lecture hall."

Christopher, an Ada native, graduated from Ada High School and later received his bachelor's degree in political science from ECU in 1994, the same year he would marry his wife, Karla. Christopher was a clerk for the Pontotoc County District judge and served in the Pontotoc, Hughes and Seminole County District Attorney's offices as a legal intern during his time in the University of Oklahoma Law School. He would go on to be the Atoka County Assistant District Attorney in 1998 and hold this position for four years, before returning to Ada to open his own law practice.

Additionally, Christopher serves as associate bar examiner for the Oklahoma Bar Association, as municipal judge for Tupelo and Stonewall and is an adjunct professor of Criminal Law at ECU. Having tried cases in state, tribal and federal courts, Christopher holds a plethora of expertise and is set to share his journey that brought him to ECU, law school and throughout his career serving the population of Pontotoc County.

The lecture is free and open to the public. If planning to attend, RSVP by March 18 by contacting Hartley-Kelso, J.D., at dhartley@ecok.edu or 580-559-5988.

About the Boswell Lecture

The S.C. Boswell Award is presented to a faculty member in ECU's Stonecipher School of Business. The award is based on effective classroom teaching, professional development, involvement in student activities and contributions to the department, school and university. The recipient receives a stipend based on income from the S.C. Boswell Memorial Charitable Trust and sponsors a free, public lecture or forum on topics of interest related to business. The Boswell Trust was established through the ECU Foundation Inc. in 1975 by Boswell's daughters, Sara Boswell and Jane Boswell Maher, in order to help attract and hold outstanding faculty members in business.

Boswell was a respected Ada businessman who served on the Board of Regents for Oklahoma Colleges for 18 years. He donated funds for the construction of ECU's Boswell Memorial Chapel in memory of his wife Kathryn, which was completed in 1957. He helped organize the Ada Industrial Development Corporation and establish Valley View Regional Hospital in 1935. Boswell was president of the hospital's board of directors for 12 years.