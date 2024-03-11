Local assembly member pushes for a bill that tackles gun violence in NYC

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A local assembly member is pushing for a bill to pass that would help tackle senseless gun violence in the city by providing funding to community organizations that make it their mission to combat the issue.

The latest shooting in the Brooklyn neighborhood involves 40-year-old Lavel Fraiser who police say was shot on Sterling Place early Sunday morning.

More Local News

That along with a recent string of violence in Brooklyn is prompting the community to push for safer solutions.

While city data shows shooting incidents in New York City are down 14 % compared to the same time last year, many Crown Heights neighbors are in grief after seeing three deadly shootings in the span of a week.

At the end of Feb. Thirteen-year-old Troy Gill was shot to death on Feb. 29 on his way home from a basketball game near Bergen and New York Avenues, according to police.

A day earlier a 33-year-old man died after being shot in the head at McKeever Place, and two days before that a beloved deli worker lost his life after getting into an argument with the gunman.

Assemblymember Brian Cunningham is now pushing to pass a bill to combat gun violence in New York City.

“To ensure that resources from our state trickle down into our neighborhoods and make sure that we can stop these tragedies and make sure resources are deployed as soon as these strategies happen,” assemblymember Cunningham said.

As for the shooting that happened Sunday morning, police say no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.