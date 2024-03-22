Local arrests lead Prince George's police to carjacking suspect

Mar. 22—CUMBERLAND — A man arrested by Allegany County sheriff's deputies last week on animal cruelty charges was taken back into custody Wednesday for his alleged involvement in an armed carjacking that occurred in Prince George's County.

Justin Anabaraonye, 18, was being held Thursday in the Allegany County Detention Center, pending bail review, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anabaraonye was served warrants in connection with the late-February incident, including armed carjacking, carjacking, first-degree assault, armed robbery, firearm use/felony-violent crime, robbery, second-degree assault, theft $1,500 to under $25,000, motor vehicle/unlawful taking, possession of a firearm by minor, unauthorized removal of a motor vehicle and rogue and vagabond.

The sheriff's office said Prince George's police had been searching for Anabaraonye, and publicity from last week's animal cruelty arrest led them to him.

Anabaraonye and Paul Baylor, 19, of Bowie, were charged March 15 after the burned remains of seven dogs were found near a Tulip Avenue, Bowling Green, home. Anabaraonye was charged with six counts of animal cruelty and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. Baylor was charged with four counts of animal cruelty.

During a search of a wooded area on the property, investigators located the remains from what appeared to be a burn pile. Additional skeletal remains of other dogs were located throughout the property, police said. A K-9 team with the State Fire Marshal's Office reportedly found the use of an accelerant at the site.

The remains of the dogs were sent to the Humane Society of the United States to determine the cause of death.

Both were released from jail after posting $10,000 unsecured personal bonds.

"His (Anabaraonye) release prompted this collaborative effort to progress quickly as a matter of public safety," the sheriff's office statement said.

Also Wednesday, authorities arrested Ireonnah Ominique Brown, 19, of Cumberland on animal cruelty charges at the Tulip Avenue home. She was released on a $5,000 unsecured personal bond.

The Allegany County Sheriff's Office Special Operations Response Team, the Allegany County Combined Warrant Unit, County Combined Criminal Investigations Unit, Cumberland Police, Department of Emergency Services, Maryland State Police, Trooper 5, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Department of Social Services and Humane Society Animal Crimes and Investigations Global Animal Rescue and Response were part of Wednesday the arrest.