Local Appalachian grant recipients grateful to be ‘seen’ by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

The Appalachian Community Grant program was what many communities in the 32-county Appalachian region of Ohio noted as a Godsend.“This is a rebirth for a lot of these communities,” said Executive Director of the Muskingum Valley Park District Russ Edgington about the Canal Park Trail project that was awarded $1.17 million in May. “And certainly, for our community as well.”The Appalachian Community Grant Program was instituted in 2022 by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik in conjunction with the Ohio General Assembly.The one-time program dished out $500 million in the first half of 2024 to transform the Appalachia region in three primary areas: healthcare, workforce infrastructure, and downtown redevelopment, particularly along the waterfront areas.According to the Ohio Department of Development Deputy Chief and Media Relations Mason Waldvogel, the Appalachian Community grant program was highly competitive, demonstrating the exceptional need in this underserved region of Ohio.“I was not surprised by that at all,” said DeWine, who has traversed the Appalachian area many times throughout his personal life and in service to the state.

“I don’t know anyone who has traveled these counties more than Fran and I,” said DeWine of he and his wife. “We have a pretty good feel for the people of Appalachia. It’s a stunningly beautiful part of Ohio and has a tremendous potential for tourism beyond what we’ve already seen.”Many who received the Appalachian grant felt finally seen in a state that is often heavily focused on what one grantee called "The Three C's:" Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati.“I’ve heard that for decades,” said DeWine.“I decided that I wanted to try and do something very significant that would have long term impact on Appalachian communities,” he continued. “I came up with a figure of a half a billion dollars and went to the legislature and said ‘I want to set this money aside’ and the legislature was very receptive to that.”Gov. DeWine said they set up the grant funding in a way that encouraged local communities to think big and work with each other.“We set some raw parameters, health for example, and the health of children, redevelopment of the downtown areas — a big emphasis on that. The waterfront, particularly the Ohio river, but also other rivers,” said DeWine. “But we let the local community develop their own plan and I think that’s what’s going to make this work.”DeWine said the state also allotted additional resources for communities to access planners so their visions would be workable.“Some small communities don’t have the infrastructure to make those plans, but they can dream big and that’s what they did,” said DeWine. “I think it’s going to transform a number of these communities.”Healthcare in Appalachia starts in the schoolsDeWine is especially eager for increased healthcare availability in the Appalachia region.“We know that when we look at the data in Ohio statewide it gets even worse in our Appalachian areas,” he said. “We have areas where we can make progress in regards to health, making it readily and easily accessible. Putting it in the schools, which are really the center of our community, is a model that works.”DeWine has seen firsthand in school healthcare models based in Cincinnati how well health clinic integration works.It’s a sentiment reflected by those schools who received money from this grant.Locally, the Maysville School District School-Based Health Center and the Zanesville School District School-Based Health Center were both awarded Appalachian Community Grants of $283,000 and $1.3 million respectively. Both models are based on the Cincinnati set-up.“It’s basically an urgent care located inside the school building,” said Rick Fulkerson, chief administrative officer of Muskingum Valley Health Centers, whose agency has been partnering with several local school districts including Zanesville and Maysville with the School Link and mobile health unit programs.Maysville Superintendent Brian Blum said it’s a vital service for the school and community.“We see higher attendance and better overall physical and mental health (because of these MVHC health programs),” Blum said. “The governor being able to put this much money aside to help us, it’s like he singled out Maysville and asked how he could help. That’s how it feels to us.Utilizing the water for economic growthOhio’s riverfronts are also a unique attraction DeWine feels this region will benefit from.“One of the themes (of the grant program) was better utilizing the water,” said DeWine of the Waterfront Development funds earmarked inside of the Appalachian Community Grant program. “People love water. They love to be along water. A lot of communities haven’t been able to capitalize on that.”Edgington, who will manage the $1.17 million Canal Park Trail project, said improving waterfronts and trails is crucial to tourism and growth.“(These grants are) a wise investment in the state of Ohio, because you’re talking about areas that have been economically challenged,” said Edgington.A huge boost in tourism dollars is exactly what Village Administrator Tim Lewis is hoping the $10.3 million awarded for the McConnelsville Riverfront Improvements and Streetscape will bring.“This is going to give us a major riverside aspect to the park, and we’re hoping this is going to be a large attraction,” said Lewis.The project will enhance pedestrian access and riverfront opportunities including the enhancement of streetscapes connecting the square to riverfront areas, ADA additions, greenspaces, a riverfront park with amenities, an amphitheater, and a playground.

Historic downtowns create tourism dollarsAppalachia is also known for a variety of historic downtowns that DeWine noted were an important aspect of the grant also meant to bolster economic development.“There’s a lot of people who want to live in rural areas,” he said. “And having a vibrant downtown can be a catalyst and that’s the way we look at this.”The $786,000 Newcomerstown façade project is meant to do exactly that, said Mayor Pat Cadle, who added that the Appalachian Grants from DeWine have exceeded anything he’s ever seen in the state of Ohio before.“He has done more for the state and made more money available to do things with our town, than has ever been available before,” said Cadle.He said Appalachia has felt the cold snub in the past, which was especially poignant when the highways bypassed small towns like Newcomerstown in the 1970s.“This place used to be like a little Mayberry,” said Cadle. “When the big highways came in, they bypassed us, and all that traffic that used to fuel the economy was gone and we never adapted to the change.”“Every building on our Main Street that can be painted, will be painted,” said Cadle said of the grant funding. “We’re going to give our town a nice facelift.”He said they’ll also invest some of the money in a three-year project to build a new train depot and platform that will offer a passenger rail project through Newcomerstown, Dennison, and Coshocton. It will transport tourists back and forth between the areas for all the summer activities they come for, including kayaking, biking, and wine trails. “It would really spur that tourist element.”The $6.4 million Zanesville Streetscape and Secrest Auditorium project is also hoping to give a significant boost in tourism and entertainment dollars.“We appreciate that they have recognized Appalachia, which traditionally has high unemployment and lower median income than urban areas,” said Mayor Don Mason of the project that will see a new outdoor plaza, ADA upgrades, and other improvements to encourage downtown recreation and spur economic development. “And that they’ve recognized that they can help boost our economies by fixing up our downtowns and riverfronts.”

Filling local coffers with taxesThe sentiment across grant awardees was the absolute need for funding like this to drive tourism and development, which in turn helps to fill small community coffers and offer much-needed funds for small town America.In New Concord, Mayor Jennifer Lyle said previously that growth in the village has been stalled by a lack of taxes.Lyle said the coffers are filled mostly from income tax, not property tax.“If we could enlarge our income tax base by having private industries come in, that would assist us in building our tax base,” she said earlier.While the New Concord project did not receive state funding due to the high level of competition, the others who received a grant understand exactly how changes like these can bolster local coffers.Take for example the $4.5 million Great Guernsey Trail Extension project, which will see the trail expand from 7 miles to 10 miles into downtown Cambridge with a trailhead at the corner of Southgate Parkway and Turner Avenue. New trail construction will include improved sidewalks and intersections, as well as improve and build upon the streetscapes within the city of Cambridge. A makeover befitting what has been deemed a National Recreation Trail by the United States Secretary of Interior.“We’re connecting centers of population including Lore City, Kipling, and East Cambridge with a large center of population — downtown Cambridge,” said Ron Gombeda, executive director of the Guernsey County CDC, who will be leading the expansion.Currently the trail sees 20,000 visitors annually, 7,000 of which are local and use the trail regularly, while 13,000 are unique visitors deemed to be out-of-towners, and most of them from outside Ohio, according to Gombeda, who said the numbers come from a commissioned report.“Every city is looking at ways to diversify income; tourism is part of that,” said Gombeda of the importance of those unique visitors, and why building on those numbers will enhance economic development for Cambridge and Guernsey County. “When they come here, they spend money.”“We were very fortunate to receive any grant money,” said Gombeda of the unprecedented competition for funds. “There is so much need in Appalachia.”

DeWine’s future commitment and big ask for commissioners and private sectorThere is other money that get funneled into Appalachia by the state, particularly for site readiness to bring in new business, DeWine said.“One of the things we have found is when businesses are thinking about moving to Ohio is that sites are ready,” said DeWine. “We have sites in Appalachia that by putting money into them, we can get them ready for those businesses.”That program is called the All Ohio Future Fund. According to the program’s website, the 2024-2025 state operating budget (Ohio House Bill 33) established the fund a $750 million investment to “support local communities with site-readiness and preparation to attract economic development projects. The Ohio Department of Development will work in coordination with JobsOhio, other state agencies, and the Ohio General Assembly to establish more project-ready sites for economic development opportunities across Ohio.”“It goes along with what (we did) with this $500 million,” said DeWine. “Attracting jobs to this beautiful part of the state is very important.”There are several other programs that Appalachian counties have access to funding, according to ODD’s Deputy Chief, Media Relations, Mason Waldvogel.“Looking at Muskingum County, the Department of Development has funded projects ranging from our Brownfield Remediation Program (part of DeWine’s Ohio BUILDS initiative) to Third Frontier investments into technology startups to providing rent and utility assistance,” Waldvogel wrote in an email. “Ohio BUILDS projects also include investments into critical water infrastructure and the demolition of blighted buildings to pave the way for economic development. We have also provided funding to improve other infrastructure needs, including roadwork development projects.”Waldvogel confirmed those same projects have also been utilized in Guernsey, Coshocton, and Tuscarawas counties.But as far as the Appalachia Community Grant program, where it goes from here is simple: these grants were a one-time deal.“We knew once we spent it, we were not going to see money like it in the future,” said DeWine.Instead, DeWine hopes communities pursue other grants and private partnerships to make the bigger plans come to life.“There’s no reason that these dreams can’t come from the private sector or a private foundation,” he said adding that county commissioners can also look at ways to fund these projects. “There are all kinds of sources of money. And now there’s a plan to work towards.”In fact, the planning is one unexpected gain of the grant process.“Even if the grants were not funded, these communities now have a plan they can work against for years ahead,” said DeWine. “That’s a benefit no one could foresee.And one he’s hoping will move the needle.“We think it’s going to jump start a lot of things in our Appalachian communities,” he said. “But there’s always a limit to what the government can do. We hope these communities use this money in a strategic way to make a long-term impact to quality of life.”And that will have an impact on the entire state of Ohio.“If you look at the health of the state, one part does impact another part,” said DeWine. “When we’re all doing better, it’s helpful to the rest of the state.”

