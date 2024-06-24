Local anti-violence advocate speaks up against death of Julio Foolio

Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio also known as Charles Jones is dead. Tampa Police confirmed he was shot and killed this weekend while celebrating his 26th birthday.

His attorney said he was an ambush target.

The rapper was originally celebrating his birthday with a pool party at an Airbnb, which was eventually shut down due to the number of guests.

He later booked a room at the Holiday Inn, where he was shot in the parking lot. Officers released scene video that shows a bullet-ridden car in the parking lot.

“Two cars were shot at and four people were injured. Charles Jones was found deceased at the scene,” Jonee Lewis, PIO of the Tampa Police Department, said.

Action News Jax records show Foolio was shot twice in the past three years. He was known for controversial lyrics about murders and gangs in Jacksonville. This includes tracks aimed at rival rapper Yungeen Ace.

A local anti-violence advocate said this shooting is a sign of a larger issue. AJ Jordan from MAD DADS said the organization will use this time to educate children on the dangers of gangs.

“With gangs, there’s drugs, prostitution, illegal money, and more. Good things never come out of it. We don’t want any more people to lose their lives,” Jordan said.

No arrests have been made at this time. This case remains under investigation.

