Local airport secures federal funding for this new project

Kissimmee Gateway Airport scored $1 million from the federal government to help modernize the airport.

The airport received the funds through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Contract Tower Competitive Grant Program for the design phase of a taller tower, going from 43 to 85 feet. The project would replace a tower built in 1996 with a more modern version with ADA requirements.

“The Kissimmee tower provides an extremely important service allowing various aviation uses to operate safely and efficiently in the Orlando region,” Director of Aviation at Kissimmee Gateway Airport Shaun Germolus said in a press release. “The city has spent years planning and preparing to construct a new tower to include a new location on the airport, doubling the height, and providing much-needed additional space for modern equipment and staffing functions. The ATCT project is part of a strategic plan to manage and greatly assist the significant growth forecasted for Kissimmee.”

