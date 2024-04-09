Local agencies support Child Abuse Prevention Month

Apr. 9—Members of agencies and others in Pittsburg County gathered to place blue pinwheels, signs and placards in the median across from the County Courthouse in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

"The color blue is associated with it," said District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan, relating the reason for the blue pinwheels.

Along with the DA's office, those participating in the project included the state Department of Human Services, the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Ryan's House, law enforcement agencies, members of the judiciary and others.

Sullivan noted children who are suspected of being abused or neglected in McAlester and Pittsburg County can be taken to Ryan's House, where they can be interviewed and medically examined if necessary in a more private setting.

Sullivan considers that a two-edged situation.

"On one side, it's great to have that available," Sullivan said. "On the other, it's awful that we need it."

Last year more than 200 children were taken to Ryan's House, the district attorney said.

"We're on-pace to double it" so far this year, Sullivan said.

Sullivan noted that's not a certain outcome for 2024 and he and others are hopeful projects such as National Child Abuse Prevention Month can change it.

"More than anything, if you see something, say something," Sullivan said.

National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect, states the childwelfare.gov/preventionmonth/ website.

"Prevention services and supports developed by this collaboration can help parents, other caregivers and communities protect children and strengthen families," the site states.

Anyone wanting resources related to child abuse prevention can go to the childwelfare.gov/preventionmonth/ website.

The 2023/2024 Prevention Resources Guide is available for a free download. It's designed to "highlight innovative ways communities around the country are doing purposeful prevention work to help children and families thrive."