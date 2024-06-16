Local agencies host ‘Show Me Water Safety’ event in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of local law enforcement agencies and businesses are putting their focus into helping kids stay safe around water.

Missouri highway troopers say across the state, there have been 34 water-related deaths so far this year.

This is why authorities are partnering up with community members to host the “Show Me Water Safety” event that got underway today at Wild Cat Park in Joplin.

Members of the Joplin Fire Department, Joplin Police, Redings Mill Fire Department, and several other local agencies spent the day teaching more than 65 kids, ages 5 to 12, how to be safe around water.

The children participated in swimming safety, boating safety, and also got fitted for a free life jacket.

“So the main goal of this event is just safety in general around the water. We’re looking to lower the injury and fatality rate in our local streams and lakes,” said Ronnie Metcalf, Redings Mill Fire Deputy Chief.

“It teaches the parents just about water safety, just things that they may not know, even if they’ve been around the water their whole entire life, they can still learn new tips and tricks to keep them and their children safe around the water and even other people,” said Jessica Johnson, volunteer.

If you missed out on today’s water safety event, you still have time to register for the next one.

On July 17 at Schifferdecker Pool from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., law enforcement and community members will gather again to promote safety around water.

You can register for that event on the Joplin Parks website.

