Local advocates bring awareness to missing persons

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Advocates gathered at Fred Johnson Park on Sunday to bring awareness to people missing throughout East Tennessee and the state.

Flyers were collected and distributed for Summer Wells, Layla Santanello, Hollynn Snapp and Sebastian Rogers.

Photos: Trevor Lee

Organizer for the event, Trevor Lee, told News Channel 11 that between 300 to 400 flyers were distributed throughout the tri-cities.

