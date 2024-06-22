Local 5 News donates to local foster children

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – As a part of Founder’s Day, Local 5 gave back to the community members it serves.

On Thursday, Local 5 dropped off donations at Foster the Village. The items varied from articles of clothing to sports equipment, which went to local foster children.

Kaukauna officials unveil new park featuring accessible playground equipment

Foster the Village provides resources for parents of foster kids as well as social-emotional learning for kids who battle trauma.

Cheri Salmon, the executive director of Foster the Village has dedicated her life to giving back to northeast Wisconsin families, and was named one of Local 5’s 2024 Remarkable Women.

Green Bay Fire Department prepares for summer swimmers

For more information and ways to help Salmon and Foster the Village, visit their website.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.