Local 5 LIVE’s 2024 Our Town Schedule released

(WFRV) – Local 5 LIVE will be broadcasting from sites across Northeast Wisconsin this summer for the Our Town series, presented by Cellcom.

It’s a chance for Lisa Malak, Millaine Wells, and Jordan Lamers to explore our region, and interact with viewers.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy live music, snacks, and the chance to register for prizes. The show starts at 9:00 am, so get there early to grab some photos and a treat.

Each week we will give out prize packages to businesses in our featured community.

Our snack table will be packed with treats and viewers can try to catch one of our popular Our Town t-shirts.

There is always live music, and the chance to learn about the businesses that make each city great.

From the industries that make an impact, to fantastic restaurants, places to shop and parks to explore, it’s fun to be a tourist in our local towns.

