Loaded weapons, man wearing body armor discovered after traffic stop, Swansea police say

Authorities have charged a 44-year-old man after an officer discovered he was wearing body armor and in possession of five loaded weapons during a weekend traffic stop, according to a news release from the Swansea Police Department.

Joel M. De Jesus-Diaz, whose address was not listed, is being held in the St. Clair County Jail pending a detention hearing, the release states.

The St. Clair County District Attorney’s Office charged De Jesus-Diaz with five counts of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon with Body Armor and one count of unlawful Use of a Firearm Projectile, according to the release. All six charges are felonies.

The arrest followed a traffic stop conducted by Swansea Officer Matt Lindley on Saturday, the release states. Lindley found five loaded guns, one unloaded gun, “multiple loaded high-capacity magazines, loose ammunition and a small amount of cannibis,”according to the release.

Detective Sgt. Gary Reuter said no other details were being released at this time because it is an active investigation.