Loaded handgun found in student's backpack at Brush High School

Mar. 5—A male student at Brush High School has been arrested after a loaded handgun was discovered in his backpack.

According to a news release by the city of Lyndhurst, at approximately 8:51 a.m. on March 1, the Lyndhurst Police Department was notified by Brush High School officials of an anonymous report of a weapon on school premises.

The department responded to investigate, and in cooperation with school officials, a loaded handgun was discovered in a student's backpack. A juvenile male student was arrested and taken to the Police Department for further investigation, according to the release.

There were no injuries to any Brush High School students or staff, and there was no active threat to the school or the community.

The investigation is ongoing.