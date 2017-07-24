    Get a load of this kitty with extremely long legs

    Mia Johnson
    View photos

    If you needed more reasons to love shelter cats, here are four more.

    Reddit user McPokie posted photos a local shelter cat with a shockingly long set of legs. The cat and her wild proportions prompted more than 1,600 comments wanting to know more about this little lady.

    SEE ALSO: Cat with another cat on its face is double adorbs

    Per McPokie, Quenda is 2-years-old and lives at a rescue shelter in Australia. 

    "Contrary to her leg length she is, in addition, ridiculously tiny for an adult kitto," the Redditor shares.

    Happily, McPokie also reports that the cat has been adopted and has "found her forever home."

    Though we have our own opinion as to what the shelter should have named this cat ("Catty Longlegs", obviously), Redditors have other names in mind:

    Comment from discussion bumjiggy's comment from discussion "This cat at my local rescue shelter has ridiculously long legs".

    Comment from discussion melindu's comment from discussion "This cat at my local rescue shelter has ridiculously long legs".

    Comment from discussion thereisonlyoneme's comment from discussion "This cat at my local rescue shelter has ridiculously long legs".

    Comment from discussion hotsauceboy's comment from discussion "This cat at my local rescue shelter has ridiculously long legs".

    Whatever the lucky family who rescued her named her, we're just glad that this long-legged beauty found a home. 

    WATCH: Turn your dog into a disco ball with this light up vest

    View photos
    Https%3a%2f%2fblueprint api production.s3.amazonaws.com%2fuploads%2fvideo uploaders%2fdistribution thumb%2fimage%2f80545%2f975bee9d 9bca 4381 a857 5b9faeafb200