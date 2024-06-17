LMPD officer accused of sexual harassment is still working, but the chief isn't. Here's why

An explosive and now-public accusation by one Louisville Metro Police major that another major had "sexually harassed" and "attacked" her has had far-reaching implications, with two independent investigations underway and the department's chief on paid administrative leave.

But the man at the center of the accusations is currently still on the job, according to LMPD — Maj. Brian Kuriger "remains on full duty status," the department said Thursday, without naming the officer.

Few details have been made public about the accusations against Kuriger, which were revealed in audio shared with The Courier Journal, WAVE3 and other news outlets earlier this week — though the recording has not been independently verified. The department has not provided more clarity and Kuriger has not responded to requests for comment.

Wednesday, Mayor Craig Greenberg announced LMPD Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel would be suspended amid an investigation into her handling of sexual harassment claims — though he did not specifically say which claims were under scrutiny.

The audio recording was of a May 22 meeting she held with department majors just before she announced a promotion for Kuriger (which LMPD has since said has not been made official).

Still, while Gwinn-Villaroel has been sidelined during the probe, Kuriger has not, as Louisville's police department has specific standards in place for when suspensions can be put in place.

In LMPD's standard operating procedures, emergency suspensions can be authorized immediately under four circumstances:

Criminal acts;

Reporting for duty under the influence of alcohol and/or illegal drugs;

Interference with administration of corrective actions;

And gross insubordination or disrespect to a supervisor.

The 922-page document notes emergency suspensions can also be imposed by supervisors under other circumstances "when it appears that such action is in the best interest of the department."

Other suspensions that don't necessarily qualify as emergencies require a signed charging letter from the police chief (a role occupied in the interim by former Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey) explaining specific reasons for the suspension and dates in which it will take place. Suspended officers are prohibited from acting or representing themselves as a police representative, including working a secondary job in the capacity of an officer.

Specific violations are expected to be documented by supervisors or commanding officers ahead of a suspension.

An independent investigation is taking place into the allegations against Kuriger, Greenberg's office has said. A separate independent investigation from former FBI agent David Beyer into Gwinn-Villaroel's handling of the sexual harassment accusation is also underway.

The police chief, meanwhile, is appointed by the mayor and works directly for the mayor, according to state law. The mayor, in turn, can suspend or fire the police chief at any time.

In June 2020, at the onset of protests in Louisville over the police killing of Breonna Taylor, then-Mayor Greg Fischer fired then-Chief Steve Conrad hours after it was determined officers did not have body cameras turned on when barbecue stand owner David McAtee was shot and killed by law enforcement officials. LMPD has churned through five other interim and full-time police chiefs since then.

At Wednesday's press conference announcing the suspension, Greenberg said he is "taking the handling of these (sexual harassment) allegations very seriously." And Ryan Nichols, president of Louisville's police union, said the mayor appears to be "making the appropriate steps and following the right protocol" in his actions.

"This situation is especially concerning given that just last March the United States Department of Justice raised serious concerns about LMPD's handling of sexual misconduct allegations," he said, a reference to a federal report that found numerous instances where the police department failed to investigate allegations of sexual misconduct by officers. "I will not tolerate sexual misconduct in Louisville Metro Government, including in LMPD. Rules and policies are in place for a reason and they need to be followed."

Reporter Josh Wood contributed. Reach Lucas Aulbach at laulbach@courier-journal.com.

