LMPD: Elderly woman robbed, sexually assaulted in Hurstbourne Acres home

Police are investigation after an elderly woman was reportedly robbed and sexually assaulted Wednesday afternoon in her Hurstbourne Acres home.

Sixth Division officers responded to a call about a sexual assault and home invasion at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the home near Taylorsville Road, LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said.

The woman told police a person knocked on her door and when she answered, she was pushed to the ground and assaulted, Sanders said. The man then reportedly took items from the home before running away.

"This type of incident is very troubling and very uncommon," Sanders said. "We want the community in that area to be cautious, take the extra time to pay attention to your surroundings, and call 911 immediately if you feel you are in danger."

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment, Sanders said. There was no update on her current condition as of Friday.

The Sex Crimes Unit, known as OSPI, are the lead investigators and were still canvassing the area as of Thursday.

