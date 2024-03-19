LMH receives OK for Peru property sale; License plate readers coming to Cass Co

Mar. 19—Logansport Memorial Hospital will begin seeking offers for real estate it owns in Peru.

The Cass County Commissioners voted unanimously on resolution 2024-04 to approve the sale of the real state during their monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.

Tara McVay, president and CEO of Logansport Memorial Hospital, said that the building would sale for $200,000.

The building was once a Peru medical clinic which moved into the new Miami County YMCA, said Lynda Shrock, vice president of human resources and support services.

"We are currently seeking a buyer but have not secured one just yet," said Shrock. "But we want to get this formality approved so that if a buyer is found we can move quickly."

During the commissioners meeting, McVay said the property had been appraised by three different organizations and that it would require some repair work.

New county website

A new county website is expected to launch soon, said CJ Gilsinger, Cass County I.T. director.

"Wednesday was our goal but the state has a few things they are still correcting so we may have to (wait) until next week," he said.

Gilsinger said the new website will have a similar navigation style as the current page, however, meetings and agendas will now be found on CivicPlus, though Gilsinger said past meeting notes and agendas will remain on the new website for the time being.

There will be a link from the new website that will take community members to CivicPlus.

County license plate readers

The commissioners approved the security camera service & usage agreement.

The cameras are license plate readers that would be around the county, said Sheriff Ed Schroder.

The agreement is for five two-year contracts with Flock Safety for the cameras.

The cameras can read license plates and send info to police if the plate matches that of a stolen car or if there is police interest in the vehicle.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation have both expressed privacy concerns in recent years over the use of the cameras.

County insurance change

The county commissioners approved a change of county insurance from Liberty Mutual to the Ambridge loss corridor program.