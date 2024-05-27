Llano Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ceremony for friends, family, brothers-in-arms

The Llano Cemetery Association held its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo. The event honored those soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and featured Colonel (retired) Ken Teel as its guest speaker. Following the service, American flags were raised for those veterans laid to rest by their families.

Teel was one of those who helped raise a flag for his friend and fellow veteran, Capt. Joe Berkson, who died when his helicopter was struck by a missile in 1972 in Vietnam.

“This is a day of great memories, many of which are tragic and heartbreaking, but to show reverence to these great men that served this country,” he said. “I was so proud to be able to speak to the crowd today to give honor. Paying tribute to my friend and brother-in-arms was a great honor.”

Over 30 members of the Aguilera family came out to the event to help raise a flag to celebrate the life of Danny Aguilera. His son, Mark Aguilera, spoke about honoring his father who passed away last year and was a Vietnam veteran.

“Dad was a character and was much fun to be around; he is greatly missed,” he said. “This was a wonderful experience to see all these people come out and celebrate my father and other veterans. I was honored to be a part of this, with so many of my family here, and I am so proud of my father and all the veterans who put their lives on the line for us.”

Veterans salute Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

Colonel (retired) Ken Teel speaks to the audience Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

The family of Danny Aguilera stands by the flag placed in his honor Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

A family prepares a flag Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

Families raise flags for their military loved ones Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

Steven and Jewel Arthur honor his dad Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

Colonel Ken Teel and his wife salute the flag honoring a comrade Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

The First Texas Light Artillery fires a volley Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

The Caprock High School Color Guard Marine JROTC brings the colors to the stage Monday at the Llano Cemetery Association Memorial Day Service in Amarillo.

