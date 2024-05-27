Llano Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ceremony for friends, family, brothers-in-arms
The Llano Cemetery Association held its annual Memorial Day Service on Monday at Llano Cemetery in Amarillo. The event honored those soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice and featured Colonel (retired) Ken Teel as its guest speaker. Following the service, American flags were raised for those veterans laid to rest by their families.
Teel was one of those who helped raise a flag for his friend and fellow veteran, Capt. Joe Berkson, who died when his helicopter was struck by a missile in 1972 in Vietnam.
“This is a day of great memories, many of which are tragic and heartbreaking, but to show reverence to these great men that served this country,” he said. “I was so proud to be able to speak to the crowd today to give honor. Paying tribute to my friend and brother-in-arms was a great honor.”
Over 30 members of the Aguilera family came out to the event to help raise a flag to celebrate the life of Danny Aguilera. His son, Mark Aguilera, spoke about honoring his father who passed away last year and was a Vietnam veteran.
“Dad was a character and was much fun to be around; he is greatly missed,” he said. “This was a wonderful experience to see all these people come out and celebrate my father and other veterans. I was honored to be a part of this, with so many of my family here, and I am so proud of my father and all the veterans who put their lives on the line for us.”
