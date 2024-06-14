‘We’ll hunt you’: Texas man arrested for allegedly threatening FBI agent on Hunter Biden case

A Texas man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to murder FBI agents, including those who worked on the investigation that led to Hunter Biden’s felony gun conviction Tuesday by a federal jury in Delaware.

Timothy Muller, 43, of Fort Worth, was taken into custody outside his home Thursday morning and charged in a criminal complaint with making threats and with influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official, the Justice Department said in a news release.

A supervisory special agent from Baltimore who worked on the Biden case received a threatening voicemail and text messages on his FBI cell phone just hours after the guilty verdicts against the president’s son Tuesday morning, according to court documents describing the fast-moving investigation.

Muller allegedly told the agent that should Trump win the 2024 election, FBI officials would be thrown in jail and that if he appeared to lose the consequences would be even worse.

“You can steal another election and the guns will come out and we’ll hunt you c---suckers down and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are,” he said in the minute-long voicemail, according to the complaint. “The last thing you’ll ever hear are the horrified shrieks of your widow and orphans.”

“You’re going to jail-if you’re lucky. But I suspect you won’t be,” said one of the text messages, which were laced with additional expletives and homophobic slurs.

Muller appeared briefly in federal court in Fort Worth Thursday afternoon and a federal magistrate judge ordered him detained temporarily, pending a bail hearing scheduled for next Tuesday, according to court records.



The case is the latest involving charges of threats against law enforcement tied to politically sensitive investigations around Trump. Attorney General Merrick Garland has argued that political misinformation about the cases has stoked calls for violence against the FBI, including recent false claims by Trump and his allies that the bureau authorized an assassination attempt when they searched his Mar-a-Lago home.

Prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team have asked a federal judge in Florida to impose a gag order barring Trump from publicly leveling the assassination claims. Trump was not home when his Florida residence was searched.

“It is absurd and dangerous that public servants, many of whom risk their lives every day, are being threatened for simply doing their jobs and adhering to the principles that have long guided the Justice Department’s work,” Garland said in a Washington Post op-ed published Tuesday.

Trump’s campaign and his allies have argued without evidence that Hunter Biden’s criminal conviction — for possessing a firearm while addicted to drugs — was an effort to distract from other misconduct by the Biden family.

The court filings refer to the agent only as J.W., but note that he “was previously named in open source reports” about the handling of Hunter Biden’s controversial laptop computer.

In a story published prior to the 2020 presidential election, the New York Post reported that Supervisory Special Agent Joshua Wilson’s name appeared on a federal subpoena related to the laptop. Jurors at Hunter Biden’s trial were shown the laptop in question and heard testimony from a different FBI agent about its contents, but Wilson did not testify.

Ben Schreckinger contributed to this report.