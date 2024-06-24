‘It’ll ease the pain:’ Local Dozier survivor thankful after approval of compensation fund

Victims of the Dozier School for Boys will soon be eligible for compensation from the state.

The $20 million compensation program was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis late Friday and one local survivor has been patiently awaiting this moment since he left Dozier 56 years ago.

Charles Deas Jr. attended the Dozier School for Boys in Mariana from 1966 to 1968.

The state-run reform school operated for a century and an estimated 400 survivors like Deas have come forward with accusations of sexual and physical abuse they suffered there as children.

The accusations grabbed national headlines in 2015, after the remains of more than 50 boys were unearthed on the school grounds.

“By God’s grace and mercy I got through it,” said Deas.

Deas spent the last few months collecting his school records and putting into words the horrors he endured.

“I got beat with leather straps,” Deas wrote. “All I know is I wanted to go home and I couldn’t.”

Deas revisited those painful memories as he awaited word on a compensation bill for the victims of the state-run reform school.

“A lot of us, we’ll bury it. You know? But it don’t go anywhere,” said Deas.

On Friday, the bill was signed into law.

As a result, Deas and other survivors will soon be able to apply for an equal share of the $20 million fund by submitting proof of their attendance and an account of their abuse.

“I’m glad that the bill was signed and we’re gonna be compensated for it, but it’s still there. No amount of money will change that. But it’ll ease the pain just a little bit knowing that, okay, you paid for something that you did wrong,” said Deas.

Deas is now just waiting for the Department of Legal Affairs to launch the online application portal.

If approved, Deas said he plans to use the money to support his family and give them an opportunity to enjoy life in a way he was never able to, due to the haunting memories burned into his head as a boy at Dozier.

“It’s not for me. You know? It’s for my family. You know, to build them up,” said Deas.

Survivors have until December 31st to apply.

According to the Attorney General’s Office, now that the bill has been signed, a rule implementing the compensation program will be promulgated shortly.

