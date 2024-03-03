‘We’ll be back on this stage.’ Stone Ridge Christian boys basketball falls in NorCal semis

The frantic comeback by the Stone Ridge Christian High boys basketball team came up just short as the Knights saw their season come to an end with a 65-60 loss to Napa Christian in the NorCal Regional Division VI semifinals on Saturday night.

The No. 2 seeded Knights almost pulled off a miraculous turnaround, trimming a 21-point deficit to just three points late in the game.

It was freshman reserve guard Marcus Parker leading the charge. Parker drained four 3-pointers and scored 14 of his team-high 22 points in the fourth quarter that helped SRC storm back from trailing 58-37 with 4:20 left in the game to cut the lead to 63-60 with 48 seconds remaining.

Parker had a shot to tie the game with a three-point attempt with 20 seconds left, but misfired and Napa Christian was able to close out the victory to punch its ticket into the NorCal championship against No. 1 Cornerstone Christian on Tuesday.

“It was coach Tyler telling me to go to work,” said Parker. “It was his belief and my teammates putting their trust in me to do what I do best.”

“What can you say, he’s a freshman and in the biggest moment of his life he had his best game,” said Stone Ridge Christian coach Tyler Rogers, whose team finished with a 24-9 record. “He doesn’t get shook.”

It was a tough matchup for Stone Ridge Christian against the No. 6 seeded Napa Christian team that was led by two stars in sophomore Breydan Worth, who averages over 37 points per game, and 6-foot-9 freshman Obi Ekezie.

Worth showcased his scoring ability, pouring in a game-high 32 points.

Ekezie changed the game, finished with a triple-double, scoring 22 points, pulling down 14 rebounds and recording 14 blocked shots.

“When you watch him on film he looks big because you watch him block shots,” Rogers said. “He just takes up so much space. Even when he’s not blocking shots, he’s changing shots. In the first quarter we did well taking the ball to the basket, but we got away from that.”

Napa Christian led 32-26 at the half, but the big blow was Stone Ridge Christian senior Brock Richards picking up his fourth foul late in the first half.

Rogers could only play Richards in spots during the third quarter and Napa Christian extended the lead to 52-32 heading into the fourth quarter.

Stone Ridge Christian stormed back in the fourth quarter and was helped when Worth picked up a technical foul for taunting, which was his fifth personal foul of the game.

Napa Christian struggled against SRC’s dialed up full-court pressure in the fourth quarter.

Parker sank three free throws after drawing a foul to cut the lead to 63-59 with 1:12 remaining.

Knights teammate Luke Agueda was fouled after pulling down an offensive rebound and make one of two free throws to cut the lead to 63-60 with 48 seconds left.

However, that was as close as SRC would get after Parker missed a potential game-tying three-point attempt with 20 seconds left.

Daijon O’Neil finished with 14 points for SRC. Richards added 11 points.

It was a historic season for the Stone Ridge Christian program, including the first boys basketball Sac-Joaquin Section championship.

“It says a lot about the character of our leaders,” Rogers said. “They showed a lot of heart that is unmatched. That’s why you see a lot of tears after the game. These kids care.”

“We’ll be back on this stage,” Parker added. “This isn’t the last you’ll hear from us.”