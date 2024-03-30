Lizzo says she ‘quits’ a day after being criticised for headlining Biden fundraiser

US pop icon Lizzo has said that she is “quitting” because of “lies” being spread about her after she was criticised for headlining a fundraiser for President Joe Biden.

Lizzo wrote on Instagram that she is “starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it”.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she said, without specifying whether she was leaving the music industry or social media.

Recent backlash

Lizzo’s comments followed a backlash against her appearance at a Biden fundraiser because of a series of damaging allegations of professional misconduct against her.

The accusations against Lizzo include sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Ron Zambrano, a lawyer representing three of her accusers, reportedly told NewsNation: “It’s shameful that Lizzo would be chosen to headline an event like this amid such egregious allegations.”

Lizzo, who was last seen at the event at Radio City Music Hall on Thursday, has denied the allegations.

Ex-dancer Arianna Davis accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment - Arianna Davis, Instagram

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it,” Lizzo wrote in her social media post.

The 35-year-old said she was “constantly up against lies” which she said were being told for “clout and views”.

She added that she feels like she is the “the butt of the joke every single time” and is being “picked apart” by people who have never met her.

“I didn’t sign up for this,” she said. “I quit.”

Lizzo is well-known in the music industry for her body positivity and self-love. She has hit back at comments about her appearance in the past.

Last year, Lizzo was targeted by speculation about her diet and whether she eats a lot of fast food, which she described as body shaming.

“Y’all don’t know how close I am to giving up on everyone and quitting,” she commented at the time.

Allegations

Lizzo and her production company were sued last August by ex-dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

The singer said that the claims were “false” and as “unbelievable as they sound”.