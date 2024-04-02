Lizzo says her 'I QUIT' announcement was not about making music, but 'negative energy'

Lizzo clarified that her announcement last week where she said "I QUIT" was not in reference to making music.

In a statement posted to her Instagram on Friday, the musician said she's "constantly up against lies" being told about her and feels like the world doesn't want her in it, ending it with "I didn't sign up for this s*** -- I QUIT."

Lizzo posted a video Tuesday clarifying what she meant by her previous statement.

“I want to make this video because I just need to clarify, when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people,” she said.

Lizzo went on to say she knows she's not the only person "experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive."

"If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I've done even more than I could've hoped for," she said.

The artist said she will keep moving forward and being herself.

"The love that I've received ... means more than you know," she said.

Lizzo was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed by three of her former dancers. The lawsuit alleged Lizzo created a hostile work environment and sexually harassed employees, which the singer has denied. She is also facing another lawsuit from another former employee who alleges Lizzo allowed bullying, harassment and racial discrimination on her team.

Lizzo has denied all allegations against her in the suit filed by her former dancers, calling them “false,” “unbelievable” and “outrageous.” An attorney for Lizzo said the lawsuit from the former employee was a “bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit” from someone who “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com