'Liz Truss': The two words hurting the Tories on the doorstep with voters, says leading pollster

Liz Truss and the so-called ‘mini-Budget’ are still weighing down the Tories as they seek to turn around their fortunes for a general election, says a leading pollster.

Sir John Curtice, Professor of Politics at Strathclyde University, said opposition parties only had to say the words “Liz Truss” for voters to start questioning whether to trust the Tories with the economy.

Traditionally, being sound managers of the economy, or at least being seen as such, has been a Conservative strength.

But some polls now suggest the Tories are behind Labour on this question.

A recent Ipsos survey for The Standard found Labour had a clear lead as having the best policies to manage the economy, on 31 per cent, compared to 23 per cent for the Conservatives.

Rishi Sunak appears to be banking on the economy picking up over coming months, and there are signs that this is happening, to persuade voters to stick with his party.

'All you have to do to sow doubt in voters' minds is say the words: Liz Truss.'



Polling expert Sir John Curtice explains to @ShelaghFogarty why the Conservatives are 'far' from winning the trust of voters on the economy. pic.twitter.com/CSRiS69wRR — LBC (@LBC) March 18, 2024

But Sir John stressed that he could face difficulties on this as voters still remember Ms Truss’ brief premiership and her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous “mini-Budget”.

He told LBC Radio: “The improvement there is in the economy now, whatever improvement there might be by the autumn when we are now expecting the election, is can the Conservatives claim credit for it in the eyes of the public.

“Here the fundamental problem they face is that once we start talking about the economy, pretty much all the opposition have to do in order to start to sow doubts in voters’ minds about whether or not they should be trusting the Conservatives on the economy is to say the words ‘Liz Truss’.”

He explained: “Voters still remember the so-called fiscal event that did severe damage to the Conservatives’ reputation as for managing the economy.

“One of the apparent consequences of that which is the rise in interest rates, some of that is still working through as more and more people are having to renegotiate their mortgage and discovering they are having to pay an awful lot more.

“So even if they are going to pay less in the way of taxation, and the Government has something of an argument about at least those people on average incomes having the lowest rate of taxation for a very long time, the trouble is their outgoings in terms of housing are going up for many of them.”

His comments came amid a febrile atmosphere at Westminster over the Prime Minister’s future, with reports of plots.

Ministers dismissed the idea that there was any serious threat to Mr Sunak’s premiership but Tory MPs are downbeat as their party trails Labour by a large gap in the polls, in some by more than 20 points, the Budget failed to move the political dial, Lee Anderson defecting to Reform UK, and expected heavy losses in the May local elections.

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer insisted Mr Sunak is “the right man” to lead the country as she defended his record on the economy, saying he had done an “outstanding job.”

There has been speculation that Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt could take over at the helm, which is being blamed on being fuelled by Tories on the Right of the party, and not by her.

Asked if Ms Mordaunt would be a good leader, Ms Frazer told BBC Radio 5 Live: “We’ve got lots of excellent talent on our benches but the Prime Minister, who I worked with when he was Chancellor and obviously I’m in Cabinet with now, I think does an outstanding job.

“He is full of integrity. He has a plan which will deliver, which is already delivering, and has huge knowledge about the economy...

“So I think he’s absolutely the right man to lead the country and he has shown he can deliver across the board, but importantly on that key issue which is the economy.”

Right-winger Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg also defended Mr Sunak, telling Times Radio: “Rishi Sunak is an honest, decent and intelligent man who is doing the job effectively.

“Times at the moment seem to be against him but things have changed before. In the 2017 election, Theresa May went into it with a phenomenal lead and that changed during the course of the election... so, to what extent can things change, to what extent is any improvement in the economy going to be beneficial, and to what extent will people look at Keir Starmer and think ‘well that’s not what we want’?”