Liz Cheney Hits Ronna McDaniel With A Blunt New Way To Talk About Jan. 6

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) ripped Ronna McDaniel after the ex-Republican National Committee chair explained why she didn’t weigh in earlier on Donald Trump’s vow to free those charged and convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.

The former president has claimed that if he’s elected to the Oval Office again, one of his first acts would be to free the Jan. 6 “hostages” (his term for rioters involved in the deadly attack) from prison.

McDaniel, who boosted voter fraud claims in 2020 and recently stepped down as RNC chair, told “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker on Sunday that she disagrees with the proposed act before Welker pushed back.

“He’s been saying that for months, Ronna. Why not speak out earlier? Why just speak out about that now?” Welker asked.

“When you’re the RNC chair you — you kind of take one for the whole team, right? Now I get to be a little bit more myself, right?” McDaniel replied.

Cheney, who served as vice chair of the Jan. 6 committee, took to social media to blast McDaniel’s response.

“Ronna facilitated Trump’s corrupt fake elector plot & his effort to pressure MI officials not to certify the legitimate election outcome,” she wrote.

“She spread his lies & called 1/6 ‘legitimate political discourse.’ That’s not ‘taking one for the team.’ It’s enabling criminality & depravity.”

Ronna facilitated Trump’s corrupt fake elector plot & his effort to pressure MI officials not to certify the legitimate election outcome.She spread his lies & called 1/6 “legitimate political discourse.” That’s not “taking one for the team.” It’s enabling criminality & depravity. https://t.co/NAMXgqWZJT — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) March 24, 2024

Welker asked McDaniel how she responds to those who feel she’s “hypocritical” to still support the presumptive GOP presidential nominee despite not wanting to release people who’ve been charged and convicted for their role in the riot.

“I don’t think there’s any choice but to vote for the Republican. Even though you may have disagreements, it’s him or Biden, and that’s the choice,” McDaniel said.

