Liz Cheney-backed PAC hits Trump with subtle dig in new D-Day ad

Former Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) PAC made a subtle dig at former President Trump in a new D-Day-themed advertisement Thursday.

The ad, posted on the social platform X to mark the D-Day anniversary, features clips of presidents including former Presidents Eisenhower and George W. Bush discussing the military action in Normandy.

Following the clips of the presidents, Cheney can be heard saying “America deserves a president as good and steadfast as our nation, a president of character, driven by a noble purpose, one who honors the sacrifices of our troops.”

“Not a man consumed by spite, revenge and self-pity,” Cheney continues.

While the ad does not mention Trump by name, Cheney has been unsparing in her criticism of Trump since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. She was among 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the attacks, as well as one of two Republicans on the House Jan. 6 select committee that eventually made criminal referrals against Trump.

Trump also faced criticism over reportedly calling dead soldiers “losers” and “suckers” back in 2018. His former chief of staff, John Kelly, later confirmed that Trump made the remarks.

Kelly in a statement to CNN in October described Trump as “a person that thinks those who defend their country in uniform, or are shot down or seriously wounded in combat, or spend years being tortured as [prisoners of war] are all ‘suckers’ because ‘there is nothing in it for them.’”

“A person that did not want to be seen in the presence of military amputees because ‘it doesn’t look good for me,’” he continued. “A person who demonstrated open contempt for a Gold Star family — for all Gold Star families — on TV during the 2016 campaign, and rants that our most precious heroes who gave their lives in America’s defense are ‘losers’ and wouldn’t visit their graves in France.”

As President Biden visited Normandy on Thursday and delivered a speech on the future of democracy, Trump made a post about D-Day on his Truth Social account.

“Today, we honor the immortal heroes who landed at Normandy 80 years ago,” Trump said in the post. “The men of D-Day will live forever in history as among the bravest, noblest, and greatest Americans ever to walk the earth. They shed their blood, and thousands gave their lives, in defense of American Freedom. They are in our hearts today and for all time.”

The Hill has reached out to the Trump campaign for comment on Cheney’s ad.

