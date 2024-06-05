Livonia’s Brose Electrical to close after 80+ years, 4 generations of ownership

After years — and thousands of dollars — of buying lighting from Brose Electrical in Livonia, the Getz family walked in the store Tuesday to make what was probably their last purchase there: a new, and deeply discounted, ceiling fan for a home office.

"We’ve bought almost every light fixture we’ve changed in our house from here," said Jackie Getz, 45, of Livonia, as she looked up at various fans, pointing at the ones that appealed to her the most. "We re-did a bathroom, dining room, kitchen light, ceiling fan — and the basement, too."

But the local, family-owned business, which is more than 80 years old, is closing. It is a lamentable decision, workers, and long-time customers, like Getz, said. It also is a part of what seems to be a larger trend in America.

Getz family, Jackie, Mike and their teen son, Oliver, search for a ceiling fan at Brose Electrical store Tuesday, which is closing at the end of June.

By Tuesday afternoon, store workers had hung red, white, and blue sale signs in the front windows, and customers, seeking to take advantage, began coming in and out at a brisk pace, saying their goodbyes and then walking out for the last time.

"It’s sad," Getz said. "The store was very convenient to us to pop over here. They’ve always had great service and were willing to help with solve problems and answer questions we had. There was a familiarity with people who worked here."

Getz said she liked going to the store at 37400 W. 7 Mile because she could see and touch what she was buying. When she shops online, she said, she often doesn’t know exactly what she’s getting — and if something goes wrong after it arrives, it can be difficult to return or replace it.

Competing with corporations

Her husband, Mike Getz, said he understood why so many local stores are going out of business.

The owners, he added, get older, and they are forced to compete with big-box, corporate retailers like Home Depot, and the internet, which they can access from their living rooms. The big-box stores can offer more convenience and lower prices.

A worker at Brose Electrical in Livonia takes down a ceiling fan for its final sale before closing at the end of June.

In this case, a Brose employee told the Free Press, the co-owners — father and daughter, Gary and Jennifer Pratt — have decided to retire and are holding a "final inventory" closeout, with discounts on shimmering chandeliers, fancy floor lamps, and super-quiet ceiling fans, starting at 20%.

Jennifer Pratt, who the Free Press emailed for comment, is a fourth-generation owner, which business experts say, is a remarkable achievement.

Brose Electrical, a lighting store in its 4th generation of family ownership, is closing at the end of June.

Two senior business consultants made the case in an article in the Harvard Business Review, a management magazine, that "leading a family-owned business has never been harder," in part, because of globalization and shifts in technology and consumer attitudes.

Some 70% of family-owned businesses, the consultants added to support their findings, "fail or are sold before the second generation gets a chance to take over." Of those that aren’t, only "10% remain active, privately held companies for the third generation to lead."

Worker: They care about me

Employee Veronica Cornerstone said that the shop’s last day has not been set yet but is expected to be by the end of the month to give time for customers to pick up their special-order lighting. The store, she said, is closing because the owners are finally retiring.

Originally, Cornerstone said, the family was named Brose, but, through marriage, the owners became the Pratts, who, despite the significance of their company’s end, would prefer to keep their business dealings private and not have a lot of media fanfare.

"Mr. Pratt’s grandparents opened the store in Detroit," Cornerstone, who has been working at the store for just two years, said, adding that it later moved to Redford Township, and then to Livonia in 1976. "They are a great family to work for. They really care about their employees."

Brose Electrical, a lighting store in its 4th generation of family ownership, is closing at the end of June.

One manager, Cornerstone said, has been working there for 44 years.

In addition to the merchandise sale signs in the windows, there also was a for sale sign outside for the 12,600 square-foot building and perfectly manicured corner lot, which, Cornerstone said, has long been a point of pride for the owners having had, at one time, earned a beautification award.

As customers left the store Tuesday, many said they would miss the shop, but wondered who might buy the property — and what it might become next.

