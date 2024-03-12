Livingston Road Commission seeks paid summer interns

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The Livingston County Road Commission is looking for young adults to work outdoors in paid internships beginning in May.

Workers will be paid a starting rate of $14 per hour, with an opportunity to earn a raise after the first month. They'll be asked to help with flagging traffic, traffic counting, rolling straw blanket on roads, patching potholes and more. All jobs are outside and require weekday working hours from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Workers aren't required to work all five days depending on their availability, said Director of Operations Trevor Bennett. He's looking to hire an estimated four to six interns depending on their availability. Weekend or overtime hours aren't necessary.

The Livingston County Road Commission is looking for young adults to work outdoors in paid internships beginning in May.

“We’re willing to work around their schedule for the right person,” Bennett said. “We can be flexible. These can be difficult positions to fill but it’s great work for (adults) who want to work outside.”

All applicants must be at least 18 with a valid driver’s license. They must pass a pre-employment drug screen and physical. Interns can work anytime May 1-Oct. 1.

Seasonal summer laborers work alongside the commission’s maintenance crew, at times directing traffic through construction zones with handheld signs, barricades and cones to keep motorists, pedestrians and work crews safe.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Interns who return for a second or third summer are eligible for annual raises.

“Keep in mind we will work in inclement weather, but we will provide our workers with (protective clothing) when that happens,” Bennett said.

Applications are available via livingstonroads.org or by calling 517-546-4250.

— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston Road Commission seeks paid summer interns