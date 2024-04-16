Livingston Parish selects new superintendent before 2024-2025 school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Livingston Parish Public Schools has selected a new superintendent.

According to a spokesperson from the Livingston Parish Public Schools, Jody Purvis was chosen as the new school superintendent. A 7-2 vote selected Purvis during a school board meeting on Monday.

Purvis was the assistant superintendent of schools since 2019 before being selected as the new superintendent.

The search for a new superintendent began after the current superintendent Joe Murphy stated he would not renew his contract after five years in the position due to his retirement. Purvis will take over duties starting in July for the 2024-2025 school year.

