Livingston Parish Library helping adults get high school diplomas

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Library announced a new program that will help adults get a second opportunity to earn a high school diploma.

The Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School program is free to eligible adults 25 and older through the library. According to a release, the program can be completed as early as six months.

Students who go through the program will be able to get their high school diploma online and get ready for college or the workforce, according to the library.

“This is an incredible opportunity for those who want to advance their education and achieve their career goals,” said Michelle Parrish, Livingston Parish Library director. “By offering Gale Presents: Excel Adult High School, we’re setting the stage for future workforce and economic growth.”

Bill to require Ten Commandments posters in public classrooms advances

Students will be able to complete the 21.5-credit curriculum at their schedule and pace. The library said students who participate in the program will have up to 24 months to finish.

Students will have access to extensive one-on-one tutoring sessions and help from success coaches.

“Course translations and read-aloud tools for English language learners are available,” the library said.

“Our Community Engagement department has worked tirelessly for months to get this program ready for Livingston Parish,” Parrish said. “We hope the community sees the value in this life-changing program.”

Applications are currently being accepted.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.