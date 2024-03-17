Livingston Daily takes home awards in MPA Better Newspaper Contest

Livingston Daily Logo

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The Livingston Daily Press & Argus has taken home four placements in the Michigan Press Association's 2023 Better Newspaper Contest.

Winners were announced Thursday, March 14 at a ceremony at Saint John's Resort in Plymouth.

Awards, all under the paper's Class C designation, include:

∎ Best Digital Presentation — Staff, Third Place

∎ Best Video Presentation — Bill Khan, Second Place

∎ Feature Story — Jennifer Eberbach, Second Place

∎ Sports Writing — Bill Khan, Third Place

