Livingston County students headed to international business competition

Marco Sanchez (left) and Nolan Hudnut of Howell High School will compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in April in California.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — More than 25 students from public school districts in Livingston County qualified to compete at the DECA world finals based on their performance in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

They qualified during the 76th Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference in Detroit. The state finals drew around 4,000 DECA members who qualified based on their results from regional competitions earlier this year.

DECA is a global organization that prepares students for future careers. Members partner in small groups and take part in various competitions, from creating business plans to professional sales pitches.

State champions will compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference from April 27-30 in California.

Hartland state level competitors for DECA assemble in Detroit.

Finalists include:

Nolan Hudnut, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising

Marco Sanchez, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising

Jackson Vohwinkle, Howell High School, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

Sean Mitchell, Howell High School, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

Millie Hayosh, Brighton High School, Principles of Marketing

Joey deChavez, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

Kevin Heggie, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

Jaxon DeLabarre, Hartland High School, Business Services Marketing

Jack Losert, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

Evan Ringle, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

Joey Rodriguez, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

Ally Brucato, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Mackenzie Jordan, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Jayna Kennel, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Menka Stojcevski, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Morgan Wehner, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Abby Russell, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Ashley Terrell, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

Paityn DeWolf, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research

Lilly Davidson, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research

Lenny Brucato, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Ben Clay, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Emily Jacobs, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

Jaxon Fredette, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Evan Green, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

Andrew Cook, Hartland High School, School-Based Enterprise

Hayden Millen, Hartland High School, School-Based Enterprise

Calum McEwan, Hartland High School, Professional Selling

