Livingston County students headed to international business competition
LIVINGSTON COUNTY — More than 25 students from public school districts in Livingston County qualified to compete at the DECA world finals based on their performance in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.
They qualified during the 76th Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference in Detroit. The state finals drew around 4,000 DECA members who qualified based on their results from regional competitions earlier this year.
DECA is a global organization that prepares students for future careers. Members partner in small groups and take part in various competitions, from creating business plans to professional sales pitches.
State champions will compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference from April 27-30 in California.
Finalists include:
Nolan Hudnut, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising
Marco Sanchez, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising
Jackson Vohwinkle, Howell High School, Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Sean Mitchell, Howell High School, Sports and Entertainment Marketing
Millie Hayosh, Brighton High School, Principles of Marketing
Joey deChavez, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making
Kevin Heggie, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making
Jaxon DeLabarre, Hartland High School, Business Services Marketing
Jack Losert, Hartland High School, International Business Plan
Evan Ringle, Hartland High School, International Business Plan
Joey Rodriguez, Hartland High School, International Business Plan
Ally Brucato, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Mackenzie Jordan, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Jayna Kennel, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Menka Stojcevski, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Morgan Wehner, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Abby Russell, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Ashley Terrell, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan
Paityn DeWolf, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research
Lilly Davidson, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research
Lenny Brucato, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
Ben Clay, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
Emily Jacobs, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research
Jaxon Fredette, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research
Evan Green, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research
Andrew Cook, Hartland High School, School-Based Enterprise
Hayden Millen, Hartland High School, School-Based Enterprise
Calum McEwan, Hartland High School, Professional Selling
— M. Alan Scott is a freelance writer for The Livingston Daily. Contact the newsroom at newsroom@livingstondaily.com.
This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Livingston County students headed to international business competition