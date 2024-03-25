Livingston County students headed to international business competition

M. Alan Scott
Marco Sanchez (left) and Nolan Hudnut of Howell High School will compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference in April in California.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY — More than 25 students from public school districts in Livingston County qualified to compete at the DECA world finals based on their performance in marketing, finance, hospitality and management.

They qualified during the 76th Michigan DECA State Career Development Conference in Detroit. The state finals drew around 4,000 DECA members who qualified based on their results from regional competitions earlier this year.

DECA is a global organization that prepares students for future careers. Members partner in small groups and take part in various competitions, from creating business plans to professional sales pitches.

State champions will compete at DECA’s International Career Development Conference from April 27-30 in California.

Hartland state level competitors for DECA assemble in Detroit.
Finalists include:

  • Nolan Hudnut, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising

  • Marco Sanchez, Howell High School, Buying and Merchandising

  • Jackson Vohwinkle, Howell High School, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

  • Sean Mitchell, Howell High School, Sports and Entertainment Marketing

  • Millie Hayosh, Brighton High School, Principles of Marketing

  • Joey deChavez, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

  • Kevin Heggie, Brighton High School, Marketing Management and Team Decision Making

  • Jaxon DeLabarre, Hartland High School, Business Services Marketing

  • Jack Losert, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

  • Evan Ringle, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

  • Joey Rodriguez, Hartland High School, International Business Plan

  • Ally Brucato, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Mackenzie Jordan, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Jayna Kennel, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Menka Stojcevski, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Morgan Wehner, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Abby Russell, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Ashley Terrell, Hartland High School, Franchise Business Plan

  • Paityn DeWolf, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research

  • Lilly Davidson, Hartland High School, Business Services Operations Research

  • Lenny Brucato, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

  • Ben Clay, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

  • Emily Jacobs, Hartland High School, Buying and Merchandising Operations Research

  • Jaxon Fredette, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

  • Evan Green, Hartland High School, Hospitality and Tourism Operations Research

  • Andrew Cook, Hartland High School, School-Based Enterprise

  • Hayden Millen, Hartland High School, School-Based Enterprise

  • Calum McEwan, Hartland High School, Professional Selling

