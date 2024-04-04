Livingston County is in eclipse path of totality, and hotels are packed for solar event

April 8 won't be anything like an ordinary Monday in the Western New York, Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions.

The first total solar eclipse over the Empire State in a century will darken the sky like it's dawn or dusk as the moon passes between the sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the sun.

The roughly 100-mile-wide path of totality will enter in the southwestern part of the state at just after 3:15 p.m. and will depart northern New York just before 3:30.

According to Great American Eclipse, up to 4 million people will travel to get the best eclipse experience, and thousands are planning trips to upstate communities in New York that will be within the path of totality.

New York officials are promoting the state as an "eclipse vacation destination," encouraging visitors to extend viewing trips to enjoy other tourists attractions.

Livingston County is lined up for a big influx of visitors. While only parts of neighboring Steuben and Allegany counties lie in the path of totality, every Livingston community will have an opportunity to glimpse the sun's glowing white outer sphere 200 times hotter than the surface.

"We are certainly planning on it being a great event for Livingston County. Kind of an economic (boost)," said Bill Bacon, director of the county's economic development office. "We are asking that our businesses take advantage and find any opportunities that they possibly can."

Livingston welcoming large influx of eclipse tourism

The county has spent more than a year planning for the eclipse, even hosting two guests from Sweetwater, Tenn., which was identified by USA TODAY as the nexus of the 2017 total solar eclipse.

“We brought them into Livingston County and said, ‘Could you tell us what to expect? We have never been through this,’” Bacon said.

Livingston County officials were told to anticipate crowded roadways and traffic challenges, especially considering the county is a gateway to two metro areas − Rochester and Buffalo − that will have good viewing for the eclipse.

Livingston County residents were advised to schedule errands and appointments for another day, and stores were cautioned that April 8 might not be the best day for major deliveries.

Livingston County public schools will be closed for the day.

According to Bacon, the Tennessee eclipse veterans said, "It's an amazing experience" − but be prepared.

Residents camped outside the Corning Community College Observatory in Steuben County hoping for a glimpse of a 2017 partial solar eclipse.

Livingston County hotels, motels, Airbnbs expect sellouts

On the business side, gas stations, stores and restaurants could see a big increase in demand, especially if the weather cooperates with a sunny day, county officials said.

Meanwhile, Livingston County hotels, motels, Airbnbs and bed-and-breakfasts are filling up.

A hotel in Livonia has been sold out since last summer, according to Livingston County Tourism Director Kelly Burns, and three hotels in Mt. Morris and Geneseo were headed to full bookings in late February.

And by March, only about 25 of Livingston County's 100 Airbnb locations still had openings, Burns said.

Overall, the number of available rooms for eclipse travelers is "changing by the day and we are anticipating sell outs," Burns said.

There are other options for places to stay. The Livingston County Museum in Geneseo will offer tent camping on the front lawn and the fairgrounds in Caledonia is providing spots for RVs. Bring your own water and power.

What about room availability in Steuben, Allegany counties?

Hotels and campgrounds in Steuben and Allegany counties are also hoping to capitalize on eclipse traffic, and reports are that business is good.

In Wellsville, the Trout Run Camp Resort will open on Friday, April 5 − about a week earlier than usual to accommodate sky gazers.

“It’s a really big deal with the eclipse," said Kevin Clark, owner of the 100-acre park featuring 18 cabins, 160 full-hookup sites, 1,200 feet of waterfront on the Genesee River and a heated saltwater pool.

Guests can experience the eclipse from Trout Run's heated pool, and free eclipse glasses will be provided to all campers. The camping resort plans a science-based weekend leading up to Monday's event.

“Anytime we do something different it is always fun," Clark said. "We will come up with some activities for the kids. We work hard to entertain the kids and we will come up with some eclipse-themed projects.”

If the weather looks positive for eclipse day, “We will get a sudden boost" in bookings, Clark predicted.

Check availability and make reservations for Trout Run online or call 585-596-0500.

A look at the indoor swimming pool at the new Hampton Inn by Hilton Hornell.

The Maple City's new business class hotel, the 80-room Hampton Inn by Hilton Hornell, will have eclipse-themed stays for guests, according to Indus Hospitality Group CEO Jett Mehta.

“Celebration is an important part of life and this something that people enjoy and celebrate. We think it’s terrific and we are going to have fun with it," Mehta said.

Indus owns and operates more than 50 properties, primarily hotels and restaurants in Rochester, the Finger Lakes and Western New York.

Mehta compared the run up to April 8 to the excitement often reserved for big sporting events.

“I think there will be a lot of people who come to the area. It’s on a Monday so most people would come on a Sunday and stay over," he said.

Located on state Route 36, next to the high-traffic Hornell Plaza, the four-story Hampton Inn features cozy outdoor seating, a fitness center and a heated pool, among other amenities.

Room availability for the eclipse can be checked online or by calling 607-968-2101.

This article originally appeared on The Evening Tribune: Livingston County hotels, restaurants expect big crowds for eclipse