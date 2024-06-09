Livingston County courts, commissioners in legal battle over hefty budget cuts

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — Livingston County’s courts believe they're operating at an “unserviceable” level, thanks to a funding dispute with county officials, according to a lawsuit.

A status conference for Livingston County Courts v. Livingston County and its Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Friday, June 21. The courts filed the lawsuit with the Michigan Court of Appeals in March.

Livingston County has a general fund of over $30 million for its fiscal year 2024 budget — and yet, the courts allege, the board "has failed to appropriate a serviceable level of funding," including refusing to implement wage increases in accordance with a wage study for court union employees.

In April, the COA asked the Michigan Supreme Court to assign a retired judge to preside over the hearing. The case has been assigned to Duncan Beagle, formerly of the Seventh Circuit Court.

The courts want the county to:

Immediately implement the union wage study

Provide additional appropriations as needed for the wage study

Provide additional funding to reach a "serviceable level"

The courts also seek attorney fees and costs. Meanwhile, the county is requesting the COA deny all relief requested by the courts and dismiss the case altogether.

John Fraser, an attorney representing the courts with Dykema Gossett PLLC, had no comment for The Daily. Allison Nalepa, communications manager for Livingston County, said the county is working through the legal process and won't comment on pending litigation.

The Daily also left messages with Plunkett Cooney, the law firm representing the county.

Much of the debate is centered on union and non-union employee raises. In October 2022, the board agreed to approve and implement the results of a study from MGT of America Consulting, which recommended wage increases and position reclassifications for Livingston County’s non-union employees. It resulted in a 5.06% increase in the county’s payroll.

Last September, MGT completed the same compensation study for the courts' union employees. MGT "recommended essentially the same wage increases and position reclassifications" it recommended for the county’s non-union employees, according to the lawsuit. The study indicated it would result in a 5.02% increase to the courts' payroll.

The county argued it increased the funding of the courts’ core functions by 17.5% from 2023 to 2024. The county's budgeting for the courts has “steadily increased” from 2021 through 2024, according to its answer to the complaint.

The county also argued the 5.02% wage increase requested for union employees was done without the county’s input and without a prior agreement to fund the increase. The county also noted the report for non-union employees didn’t recommend an across-the-board pay increase of 5.06%, and that it specifically stated some employees wouldn't receive pay increases.

Last September, the county requested the courts decrease their proposed budget by $126,000, which the courts "agreed to do in the spirit of cooperation with the county and with the understanding (it) would include funding for the implementation of the court’s union wage study."

On Oct. 30, 2023, court staff were invited to attend a committee meeting, during which members of the board voted to cut an additional $200,000 from the courts' fiscal year 2024 budget.

In court documents, the county argued it has no authority to increase any court employee’s wage, as the county doesn't employ any court personnel. In the end, the budget didn’t include the estimated cost of implementing the wage study, and officials requested the courts decide where the $200,000 in reductions should be made.

The courts notified the county in November they couldn't suffer any further budget cuts and would not cooperate with the request, threatening legal action if the county refused to reconsider. The lawsuit alleges the courts' budget is underfunded by roughly $581,000.

The courts allege the refusal to implement wage increases and reclassifications “unlawfully intrudes upon the court’s inherent authority as sole employer, causes the court to commit unfair labor practices and jeopardizes the court’s ability to recruit and retain staff."

The county argues the courts cannot make the county appropriate and allocate additional funds beyond what was approved in the budget. The county also alleges the courts can’t provide evidence they're being asked to operate at a unserviceable level.

A mediation hearing in January between the two sides went unresolved.

