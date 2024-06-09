How do Livingston County Board candidates feel about the big issues?

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — The primaries are fast approaching, and all nine districts of the Livingston County Board have at least two candidates.

Republicans in districts four, five and six will face contested races in August, while the rest fight to keep their seat from going blue in November. All current board members, except Martin Smith in District 7, are running for re-election.

The Daily sent a questionnaire to all county commission candidates to discuss priorities and stances. Here are their responses, edited for length and clarity:

District 1

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Michelle Spisz (Democrat): Spisz did not respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

Douglas Helzerman (Republican Incumbent): I am Douglas Helzerman, 75. I am a retired school teacher and administrator.

How long have you lived in the community?

Helzerman: My family and I chose to move to Fowlerville in 1953. All except two months of my schooling was here. After college and military service, my wife and I chose to remain here to live and serve.

How long have you held your position?

Helzerman: I was elected to the Fowlerville Village Council in 2004 and served two years until I moved out of the village. I was elected to the board of commissioners in 2016 and am in my eighth year.

Why are you running for office?

Helzerman: Each citizen has a responsibility to make society a better place to live. I believe I have the ability to understand the issues. I also believe I have the core values to discern the best path forward to preserve and protect the precious gift of freedom for all the people of Livingston.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Helzerman: The biggest concern is the unconstitutional centralization of power in Lansing and Washington. The inability of some elected and appointed officials in Lansing and Washington to read, understand and follow the Constitution weakens our liberty. These problems trickle down to the local level. The overreach of Lansing in mandating industrial scale solar farms is one example.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Helzerman: The good people of our county are our greatest asset. The good spirit of the county workforce strives to make interaction with the county as pleasant as possible. Our county is an innovator and leader in many areas. Our IT department is ahead of the curve in providing cybersecurity to the county system. We also have implemented asset management software to ensure a proper maintenance and replacement schedule for buildings and equipment.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Helzerman: I believe our county health department is the best in the state in fulfilling their important task. Our team is improving and learning from each encounter. Though there were some missteps during COVID, our health department was also part of keeping our county one (of those) with the most freedom during that trying time.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Helzerman: I think local politics have always been partisan. A false vocabulary that divides (us) has been introduced which deepens the differences. Many people in our county still hold the patriotic views that united us 30 years ago. Today, the people holding these uniting beliefs of yesteryear are now labeled “right wing extremists.” Those who want immigration laws enforced are called “xenophobes" and anti-immigrant. Truth unifies where false ideas and words divide. Freedom of speech demands that opposing views be heard, allowing the public to make a decision.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Helzerman: My goals have always been keeping the freedoms of good people intact and protected. I desire to keep the county as efficient as possible in providing the best services possible so that our taxes are as low as possible. I think that new EMS bases in Cohoctah Township and Putnam Township are critically important.

District 2

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Lisa Wojciechowski (Democrat): Lisa Wojciechowski, (nurse). I’m 62 years old, and I work for the University of Michigan's Michigan Medicine in the Office of Patient Safety.

Dave Domas (Republican Incumbent): Domas did not respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

How long have you lived in the community?

Wojciechowski: I have lived in Deerfield Township for approximately 12 years.

Have you ever run for public office before?

Wojciechowski: I ran for (commissioner) in District 2 in 2022.

Why are you running for office?

Wojciechowski: 49% of the residents of Livingston County are female, yet there are no women on the board of commissioners. 40% of the county’s residents take exception to the values espoused by the current commissioners, yet they have zero representation among the commissioners, so their concerns routinely fall on deaf ears. The composition of the board should reflect the composition of the community, and in its current makeup, it most certainly does not.

Editor's Note: According to the most recent data from the U.S. Census, 49.5% of Livingston County residents are female. In 2020, 61% of local voters supported former president Donald Trump.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Wojciechowski: The biggest challenges facing the county today include the aforementioned commissioner-community mismatch, the lack of affordable housing and affordable transportation, the high rates of substance abuse, and the lack of thought given to how to guide growth and development within Livingston County in accordance with the wishes of those residing here.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Wojciechowski: Livingston County has a high percentage of physically active adults, a higher flu vaccination rate than the state and national averages, and a high percentage of residents with health insurance coverage. The county is clean and aesthetically pleasing, with seemingly limitless opportunities for sports and recreation. This is a family-first community, and it shows.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Wojciechowski: Local health departments are integral to the health, welfare, and safety of the public. They protect and improve the community through disease and injury prevention, and enhance community well-being by reducing social, economic, and environmental threats.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Wojciechowski: Hyper-partisan politics are deleterious to the community. Persons who reflexively support their party’s policies are often resistant to compromise. School board races (and meetings) are turning into a major new political battleground. The emphasis is moving away from what’s best for children and the community and towards seeking the advantage in every setting and “winning” at any cost.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Wojciechowski: My absolute top priority will be to initiate a culture shift in the local government, away from hyper-partisanship and toward finding common ground from which to build new norms. I would like to help secure better services for the senior residents who compromise 21% (and growing fast) of the county’s population, thereby allowing them to age in place. Another top priority will be to systematically address the PFAS chemicals that pollute our land and our waterways, putting our families and livelihoods at risk. Public transportation in the county is woefully inadequate and requires out-of-the-box solutions. Finally, I will work to increase the transparency of decision-making on the board.

District 3

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Pamela Bethune (Democrat): Pamela Bethune, 69. (I'm an) Automotive Quality Systems lead auditor and semi-retired.

Frank Sample (Republican Incumbent): Sample did not respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

How long have you lived in the community?

Bethune: Since 2013.

Have you ever run for public office before?

Bethune: No.

Why are you running for office?

Bethune: I believe that, in our early years, we build our family and our financial foundation. As we age, it is time to give back to the community we live in.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Bethune: The need for more affordable housing while maintaining our rural character. The need to address infrastructure challenges, such as aging septic systems, lack of municipal sewer systems ... and the lack of safe walking and biking paths connecting our parks and villages.

What are the county’s greatest strengths? What is the county doing well?

Bethune: We are financially strong and physically close to several cities. We have lots of open land. We have resisted unplanned development and maintained our farms.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Bethune: The county health department should be staffed with people who have strong scientific education and experience in dealing with disease prevention and control, promoting health behaviors, ensuring environmental health, assisting other agencies in preparing a response to public health emergencies and offering community health programs.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Bethune: It's a challenge in that too many people look only at the political party, not the individual. And far too many people choose to use language inappropriate for public dialog. (It's a) benefit in that more people are interested in politics than before.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Bethune: Residential infill and affordable housing. Not just housing, but affordable housing for police, teachers, clerks, etc. All the people we claim to respect, but for whom most housing is simply not affordable.

District 4

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Ella Nikitin (Democrat): My name is Ella Nikitin. I'm 23 years old, and I'm from Hartland. I have a degree in computer science with a minor in physics from the University of Michigan — Flint. I currently work in Flint as an IT consultant.

Wes Nakagiri (Republican Incumbent): My name is Wes Nakagiri, and I am 65 years of age, an Orthodox Christian altar server, and a retired engineering manager. I have a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from the General Motors Institute in Flint and a master's degree in applied statistics from Oakland University in Rochester.

Meghan Williams (Republican): At 29 years old, I'm employed as a design engineer at a leading high-performance vehicle engineering and product development company.

How long have you lived in the community?

Nikitin: I have lived in Hartland since 2005.

Nakagiri: I have been a resident and registered voter in Hartland Township since 1996.

Williams: I have lived in Livingston County my entire life, other than while attending university.

Have you ever run for public office before? (If incumbent: How long have you held this position?)

Nikitin: This is my first time running for public office. I am very excited to make an impact here on the community I grew up in.

Nakagiri: I was first elected in November of 2018. I was re-elected in 2020 and 2022. I have also been elected twice to serve President Trump as a delegate at the Republican National Convention (2016 and 2024).

Williams: I have not.

Why are you running for office?

Nikitin: I'm running because I believe there are many big issues facing the county that are not being addressed. Instead, the current county commission seems more interested in focusing on fighting the divisive issues of national politics, rather than attending to the local issues facing all of us.

Nakagiri: I am running for office to preserve the American dream for our children and grandchildren by protecting our God-given rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I am committed to spending your tax dollars wisely, enabling you to keep more of what you earn so that you and your family can achieve your hopes and dreams.

Williams: I am driven by a profound sense of duty to serve my community. I firmly believe that my integrity, along with my unique combination of age and gender, will enrich the diversity of perspectives on the board and will contribute to a cohesive local government, one that prioritizes harmony and collaboration.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Nikitin: Our biggest challenges include the road infrastructure in many areas here, the cost of housing and the lack of good public transportation. People who work here in the county should be able to afford to live here.

Nakagiri: The high cost of living due to inflation is a top concern mentioned by many citizens. Because inflation also impacts county government, it is imperative that we remain mindful of spending your money wisely. While most of county government operates in a fiscally prudent manner, there are still opportunities for improvement. Studies conducted by outside court experts have concluded that Livingston County Courts are overstaffed. ... The courts are currently suing the (board) over their 2024 budget. This important case will have a lasting impact on future budgets.

Williams: The growing population and industry pose a significant challenge to Livingston County, as our current infrastructure struggles to keep pace. I've had the privilege of listening to numerous citizens express their desire to preserve the charming essence of our "small town" atmosphere. However, the reality remains that our county is destined to evolve and expand, underscoring the pressing need for effective road maintenance and traffic management initiatives.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Nikitin: Our county has many beautiful parks, and many of the county government's departments are staffed with people who are dedicated to doing what they can with what little funding they receive.

Nakagiri: County government is primarily responsible for delivering services to the residents of our county. Livingston County has excelled at maintaining its focus on the delivery of mandated services. This focus has provided our citizens with a safe community, a healthy community, and a low tax community. Furthermore, our county has a AAA bond rating, a 2.5% unemployment rate (the lowest in Michigan), and we recently received our sixth straight Distinguished Budget Award, the highest form of recognition in governmental budgeting.

Williams: The county boasts a plethora of strengths, including top-tier schools spanning public, charter and private sectors. Its pristine environment, characterized by expansive open spaces and well-maintained parks, enhances the quality of life for residents. Moreover, its strategic location offers commuting convenience to major hubs such as Lansing, Detroit and Ann Arbor. Additionally, there are a multitude of county and township employees who demonstrate unwavering dedication to their community.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Nikitin: It is up to the health department to address the various public health issues affecting our county.

Nakagiri: Each year, Healthiest Community Rankings are published by the US News and World Report. Their rankings measure health and wellness across the country using 89 metrics. Livingston County is ranked in the top 5% in the nation. I appreciate the role our county health department plays in achieving this ranking.

(However) ... absent any legislative reforms in Lansing, I am supportive of policy changes at the county level that would better protect the rights of our citizens, especially our children, during a future health situation.

Williams: The health department serves a critical role in mitigating risk to the public. I advocate for this responsibility to manifest through comprehensive public education, dissemination of vital information, and the establishment of pragmatic health directives that uphold civil liberties and rights without compromise.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Nikitin: Our local politics seems to be more and more dominated by divisive, partisan, national issues that have no place in local government. The county should be focusing on issues that affect the working class people living here, rather than engaging in political posturing.

Nakagiri: At a local level, citizens are becoming more aware of policy differences between Republicans and Democrats. In our conservative community, this is a benefit. Citizens have become more desirous of knowing where nonpartisan candidates stand on partisan issues.

Williams: This is a challenge, not a benefit whatsoever.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Nikitin: Fix the roads, affordable housing, public transportation.

Nakagiri: Building on the solid foundation that already exists in Livingston County is my top priority.

Williams: To listen to and understand the needs of my constituents while using honest and ethical decision making.

District 5

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Paul Giessner (Democrat): Paul Giessner, 29, an electrical engineer, musician and community activist. I have degrees from the University of Michigan in electrical engineering and musical arts.

Jay Drick (Republican Incumbent): Jay Drick, the current chairman of the board. I am 73 years young and have 48 years of experience practicing law.

Heather Williams (Republican): Heather Joy Williams, 48, farmer and small business owner.

How long have you lived in the community?

Giessner: About three years.

Drick: I have lived in Howell for 44 years.

Williams: Five years.

Have you ever run for public office before? (If incumbent: How long have you held this position?)

Giessner: No.

Drick: I campaigned and won my commissioner seat in 2010, 2012, 2020 and 2022.

Williams: No.

Why are you running for office?

Giessner: I am running to bring a focus on problem-solving and engagement to the community. I believe that local government should be focused on the everyday issues that affect Livingston County families, not partisan issues.

Drick: I am asking to again be re-elected in order to continue utilizing my extensive commission experience to keep tax rates the lowest in Michigan, keeping the county one of the safest and healthiest with low unemployment and always a balanced budget.

Williams: The current board is ineffective and focused political grandstanding and perpetuating their own political careers rather than fulfilling their assigned mission. ... I worked as a loan officer for several years and believe that experience would be very beneficial when helping to develop common-sense, effective county budgets. I also work very well with people from different organizations and am a good listener. (Williams also notes her experience in healthcare and her role as a mother.)

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Giessner: I believe the three biggest challenges in our county are infrastructure/accessibility, environmental quality, and child and elder care services.

Drick: The rapid rate of inflation has put extra strain on stretching dollars in the budget process. Additionally, maintaining local control has become challenging, especially as it pertains to solar and wind.

Williams: The biggest challenges Livingston County residents face are successfully dealing with growth in a fair and prudent manner and making sure our infrastructure meets residents’ needs.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Giessner: We are blessed with incredible natural resources here in Livingston County. While I am concerned about protecting these resources, the fact that we have them at all is a strength. We also have an incredible community of caring people who support each other and work hard to improve the world around them. Additionally, the county has done very well in hiring excellent people.

Drick: Livingston County’s greatest strengths include committed individuals working to keep our county's strengths and values, having the lowest tax rate in Michigan, being one of the safest counties in Michigan, being one of the healthiest counties in Michigan and being a Constitutional County.

Williams: Livingston County’s greatest strengths are its location, its residents and its natural resources. We live within commuting distance of most of the jobs in southeast Michigan, have excellent public and private schools, and have a great variety of outdoor recreation opportunities located within or near our county.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Giessner: Counties have a statutory duty to have a health department to safeguard their residents by preventing and controlling diseases. I also believe the health department should be focusing more on mental health, since mental illnesses are just as real as any virus.

Drick: The health department is a great benefit to Livingston County. In addition, the (board) created a functioning Health Advisory Committee comprised of individuals with advanced education and deep experience to complement and assist the many valuable employees at the department.

Williams: The (health department) has an important role in mitigating public risk, but the most recent boards have exaggerated their own importance and micromanaged the process.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Giessner: I absolutely believe this is a major challenge in our community. Partisan politics make it harder to solve the issues facing Livingston County families every day — the dysfunction of the current county commission is a major example of that.

Drick: The competition of ideas and solutions is healthy and beneficial, thus partisan politics in the public stage on which competing thoughts, formulated and articulated with facts and experience, are weighed and considered by the people is a value of self-government.

Williams: When politicians debate an issue simply to gain political advantage or get their own way, they do so to the detriment of the people they are supposed to represent. My own focus is always on arriving at the right solution to a problem, even if the answer isn’t one that I thought up myself. I have been a conservative Republican my entire adult life ... believing that one’s political ideology should always be the decisive factor in decision making is the height of arrogance.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Giessner: As a part of my campaign, I’ve been talking to many members of the community about what their priorities are to improve our community. While there are a variety of answers, two themes have emerged across seniors, youth, families and businesses: attainable housing and public transportation.

Drick: When re-elected, my top priorities will be to continue to benefit residents with low tax rates and balanced budgets, to continue to keep the county one of the safest and one of the healthiest, to develop an agriculture and rural development committee to determine agricultural needs, to never defund police, prosecutors, jails, ambulances or courts, and to guard local control.

Williams: Learning how county government is supposed to work in much more detail. Rebuilding the county's relationship with the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments so we can receive additional funding for county and local roads. We are currently last in per-capita road maintenance funding among the state's 83 counties.

District 6

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Matthew McClanahan (Democrat): Matthew McClanahan, 47, small business owner of Moving Forward Marketing.

Tara Black Pearson (Republican): Tara Black Pearson. I am 51 years old and am a full-time attorney in Howell.

Roger Deaton (Republican Incumbent): Deaton did not respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

How long have you lived in the community?

McClanahan: I have lived in Livingston County for nearly 20 years.

Pearson: I have lived in this community my entire life.

Have you ever run for public office before?

McClanahan: Yes. I was sick of never seeing an alternative for our community.

Pearson: I ran for in 2018 for Livingston County Circuit Court Judge.

Why are you running for office?

McClanahan: I want to make certain that people have options and are not simply forced not to vote, or to vote for someone whose principles and policies they don't agree with.

Pearson: I believe I can contribute to the efficiency and effectiveness of the board. There are no mothers or female small business owners on the board, which is a significant gap in community representation. As a third-generation resident, I also have a knowledge and respect of the roots and traditions of our community.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

McClanahan: Entrenched interests unwilling to make needed changes with the growing community.

Pearson: I believe current board members are making decisions based on personal agendas and partisan gamesmanship without focusing on local government and what's in the best interests of Livingston County residents.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

McClanahan: Unquestionably the county's greatest strength is the people who live here and who care about it. While we might not all agree on the best way forward, the community is filled with wonderful people with great intentions.

Pearson: I believe the county’s greatest strength is the commitment of its residents to support and better the community. I believe residents want more efficiency, more transparency and more common sense in our local government, and they are actively participating and pursuing change.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

McClanahan: I believe that it's essential for individuals to act responsibly and providing proper guidance is the role of the county health department. I would like to see an increase in monitoring of restaurant cleanliness standards.

Pearson: The goal of the health department is to “protect, preserve, and promote the health and safety of the people of Livingston County." The health department, as with any other department, should not be stifled by micromanagement, but should be respected and provided with all resources necessary to effectively provide for the health, safety and well-being of our community.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

McClanahan: I think George Washington was correct that a two-party system is one of the worst possible outcomes and that partisanship is not any way to govern. Compromise is needed in order to achieve any meaningful outcomes, and when people are constantly worried about passing party litmus tests rather than doing something for the betterment of the community, compromise tends not to happen.

Pearson: This is becoming a detriment to local politics because partisan gamesmanship is affecting the efficiency of the government and causing poor decisions that are not based on facts or the best interests of the community.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

McClanahan: A return to a time of civility and honest discussions with a focus on education and public safety.

Pearson: My initial top priority is to establish functional working relationships with other elected officials. To that end, I have already contacted officials in my district to establish a rapport and express my desire to collaborate and cooperate in the effective management of local government. Another priority of mine is to resolve the pending litigation between the county and the courts.

District 7

Please introduce yourself, including your age and profession.

Bob Sexton (Democrat): Bob Sexton, 74. I am a retired teacher. I taught for over 30 years, including at Fowlerville High School. Since my retirement in 2006, I have been active in church and community.

Melvin Paunovich (Republican): Paunovich did not respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

How long have you lived in the community?

Sexton: I have lived in the county for over 30 years, with an additional 10 years involvement through my teaching career.

Have you ever run for public office before?

Sexton: I ran for the same position in 2020, and interviewed for the position once it was vacated by the elected commissioner, but was not selected.

Why are you running for office?

Sexton: I am running for office to bring a more moderate voice to county government and provide a voice for the 2 out of 5 residents whose views are currently not represented on the commission. Recently, the commission has become highly politicized, leaving no room for more moderate voices.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Sexton: We are a rapidly growing county and face all of the issues associated with growth, but it would seem the commission chooses to run the county as if it were still a small rural county. This short-sightedness will certainly cause bigger issues in the future. We need to plan to meet the needs of both current and future residents. We are a desirable place to live, and we need to focus on keeping it that way.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Sexton: No response.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Sexton: No response.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Sexton: No response.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Sexton: We need to foster a sense of community and cooperation, valuing the views of all residents, not just a few highly vocal ones. I have grown to love Livingston County and believe we deserve better from our county commission.

District 8

Introduce yourself, including age and profession.

Elizabeth Hauptman (Democrat): I'm Elizabeth Hauptman. I serve as the state's field coordinator for Moms Clean Air Force, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting clean air and a healthy future for families.

Nick Fiani (Republican Incumbent): Fiani did not respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

How long have you lived in the community?

Hauptman: I have lived in Livingston County for 15 years, enjoying and contributing to the vibrant community life in Hamburg Township.

Have you ever run for public office before?

Hauptman: This is my first campaign for public office.

Why are you running for office?

Hauptman: I am running to ensure that Livingston County remains a beautiful, safe place where community and nature thrive together. I am committed to promoting responsible growth, protecting our natural resources, and enhancing services, especially for our seniors and youth.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Hauptman: The key challenges include managing development to preserve our natural landscapes, addressing pollution in our lakes and rivers, and ensuring that all residents have access to essential services, including high-speed internet and safe roads, bridges and trails. The county can improve by securing additional state and federal funding for infrastructure and for enhancing environmental protections.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Hauptman: Livingston County's defining strengths are its natural beauty and a strong sense of community, which are deeply valued by our residents. As we cherish these qualities, it’s essential to acknowledge that while many in our community are working hard to enhance our welcoming atmosphere, there is more we can do to ensure that every resident feels part of the Livingston family.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Hauptman: The county health department is crucial to ensuring public safety, particularly in managing environmental health risks.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Hauptman: The rise in partisanship is a challenge that can distract from addressing local needs objectively. I believe in a community-first approach that prioritizes practical solutions over political divisions. My 'mom' partisan outlook champions the health and well-being of children and families over political divides. It asserts that critical issues such as public health and safety surpass political divisions, to find broad universal support.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Hauptman: If elected, my priorities will be enhancing environmental protections, starting with PFAS testing and clean-up, improving infrastructure, adding bike paths, improving the LETS transportation system, and ensuring equitable access to community resources. I am dedicated to maintaining Livingston County’s charm and livability while preparing for a sustainable future.

District 9

Introduce yourself, including age and profession.

Mary Witalec (Democrat): My name is Mary Witalec. I am retired from the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan where I was a Senior Systems Analyst and Project Lead. I will be 67 by Election Day.

Jay Gross (Republican Incumbent): Gross declined to respond to The Daily's questionnaire.

How long have you lived in the community?

Witalec: I moved to Pinckney 35 years ago, where I raised 3 children. I now live in Green Oak Township.

Have you ever run for public office before?

Witalec: This is my first run for public office.

Why are you running for office?

Witalec: I am disturbed by the actions taken by commissioners in the past few years. It seems that national politics and culture wars are needlessly impacting the business of overseeing the many departments that report to the board.

What are the biggest challenges facing the county today?

Witalec: The board needs to move away from their partisan positions and return to managing the business of the county in a way that reflects consideration for all residents. The lawsuit with Livingston County Court appears to have originated from that partisan nature and is needlessly costing the residents of this county.

What are the county’s greatest strengths?

Witalec: We have amazing natural resources and we are fortunate to have a robust tax base. The county has worked well to ensure those natural resources are protected. We have excellent emergency support departments.

How do you feel about the role of the county health department in mitigating risk to the public?

Witalec: The health department has access to the latest peer-reviewed information, and I have immense respect for their work. The commissioners recently created a health advisory board to offer alternative viewpoints to the health department. While I have no problem with an advisory board, the process to create this board was completed in a manner that excluded the full board from participation in the selection of members.

Local politics are becoming more partisan. Do you feel this is a challenge or a benefit?

Witalec: There is no need for the partisan actions taken lately by the board. It's an extreme challenge. The board should be respecting viewpoints of all the citizens of the county, and not taking actions to satisfy their most extreme base.

What will be your top priorities, if elected?

Witalec: First, I would work for a resolution of the lawsuit with the courts. The lawsuit was precipitated by the slashing of the courts’ budget. I would immediately restore that funding. Second, I would like to see an immediate expansion of LETS, starting with more weekend lines, and then add a regular route along Grand River. Third, I would work with Community Mental Health to identify needed improvements to best serve the residents of our county that have mental health needs.

