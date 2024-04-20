Living With Wildfire Town Halls return in 2024

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three town halls presented by the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) are planned for the summer to help locals be informed and prepared if a wildfire ever threatens their community.

Attendees will learn how to prepare their homes for wildfires, how to be notified of an emergency, what to include in an emergency plan, and information on evacuations during an emergency. Attendees will also have the opportunity to sign up for the Neighborhood Chipping Program for wood chipping, and sign up for Emergency Alerts through Peak Alerts.

Officials will be on hand from CSFD Wildfire Mitigation, CSFD Operations, El Paso/Teller 911 Authority, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management, and the Colorado Springs Police Department. Additionally, representatives from Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation, and City Forestry will be available to answer questions.

The presentation will run roughly 1 hour.

The following is information on the 2024 meetings:

Tuesday, April 23, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm – Colorado Springs Masonic Center – 1150 Panorama Drive

Tuesday, May 14, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm – Heart of the Springs Church – 2776 North Union Boulevard

Tuesday, June 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 pm – Cheyenne Mountain Junior High School – 1200 Cheyenne Road

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.