'Living snow fence': DOT plants 1,000 white pine trees in known whiteout spots. See where.

Call it Earth Day teamwork: New York state Department of Transportation Region 6 employees planted approximately 1,000 white pine trees Monday, setting up living snow barriers to protect future generations of motorists.

The Earth Day effort focused on a handful of highways known in Region 6 to be susceptible to whiteouts during snow storms, including the Almond-Hornell Scenic Overlook area on I-86, the DOT said.

The Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District supplied 100 white pines planted by DOT workers at the overlook, which features views of the surrounding hills and valleys near Almond and Hornell.

The DOT group at the overlook operated with precision and efficiency on a chilly but sun-splashed morning, wrapping up the job in no more than a couple of hours.

“Once they grow and mature, they should serve as what we call a living snow fence to keep the highways clear during winter months,” said Joe Leathersich, DOT Region 6 public information officer.

Lauren Richardson, maintenance environmental coordinator with the New York State DOT Region 6, plants a white pine tree Monday, April 22, 2024 at the Almond-Hornell Scenic Overlook. DOT planted approximately 1,000 trees as an Earth Day project.

New York-native white pines known as wind stoppers

White pines were selected because they are a hardy species that is native to New York and relatively simple to plant, according to Lauren Richardson, maintenance environmental coordinator with DOT Region 6.

Richardson was one of 11 DOT workers planting trees at the roadside stop off I-86 in Hornellsville.

"You can just stick them in the ground, cover them up and leave them, and they have a high survival rate," Richardson said.

New York state Department of Transportation staff in Region 6 planted 100 white pine trees at the Almond-Hornell Scenic Overlook on Earth Day, April 22, 2024.

White pines are considered premier wind stoppers. The trees grow relatively fast and develop a large spreading root system that can withstand powerful gusts.

A 20-year-old white pine can grow to 40 feet tall. The trees generally reach 80-110 feet and live 200 years.

Other tree-planting campaigns in Horseheads, Wayland, Friendship

New York state Department of Transportation, Region 6, workers plant white pine trees Monday at the Almond-Hornell Scenic Overlook off I-86. Approximately 100 trees were planted at the overlook site.

In addition to the Scenic Overlook, Region 6 DOT planted:

200 trees in Friendship along I-86

100 trees in Wayland, near the 390 expressway

More than 300 trees in Horseheads along I-86

At least 150 trees in Presho, beside Interstate 99

Each of the 11 DOT Regions performed various Earth Day projects on Monday.

Earth Day has been celebrated since 1970 and lands on April 22 each year.

