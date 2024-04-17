'Living Proof' crash re-enactment set today at Central High School

MUNCIE, Ind. — The annual Living Proof crash re-enactment is set from 5 to 8 p.m. today — Wednesday, April 17 — at Central High School.

The event is free and open to the public. Those attending should enter Door 17 from the school's north parking lot.

Volunteer, student actors worked with police and firefighters during the 2019 Living Proof Crash Re-Enactment at Central Wednesday. The event seeks to raise awareness of the dangers of driving while intoxicated with re-enactments of crashes, court scenes and funerals.

The event is designed to show "the consequences of drinking and driving," to show how "small decisions (can) become a deadly reality."

Tours will be conducted every 10 minutes from 5 to 8 p.m.

Information: Call the Delaware County Prevention Council at 282-7988.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: 'Living Proof' crash re-enactment planned today at Central High School