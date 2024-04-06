Living donor found for local boy in need of second liver transplant

A local family has found a living donor for their 10-year-old son in need of a liver.

WPXI has been following Lucas Goeller’s story for years. The young boy received his first life-saving liver plant at age 2. In recent months, Lucas’ mom Jessica shared that the liver was now failing and he would need another transplant.

>>> Family raising awareness for organ donation as boy needs 2nd liver transplant

Jessica says she was in a meeting when she got a call from the transplant team at Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, telling her they found a living donor.

Initially, the donor was anonymous. However, the family later learned Jessica’s Allegheny College teammate Allison Hodas is the living donor.

The liver transplant surgery is scheduled for the end of April.

