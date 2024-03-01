Livestream: Texas Gov. Abbott to provide update on states response to fires in panhandle

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a press conference Friday at 12:30 p.m. in Borger, a community impacted by the Smokehouse Creek Fire, on the state’s ongoing response to wildfires impacting communities across the Texas Panhandle.

The governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd and other state and local officials.

