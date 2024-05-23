‘Lives will be saved’: Crestwood Medical opening North Alabama’s first freestanding medical center

HARVEST, Ala. (WHNT) — Crestwood Medical Center will soon open North Alabama’s first-ever freestanding emergency department in what’s being called a medical milestone for the Tennessee Valley.

“I think it’s awesome for them to accomplish this and to give something back to the community,” Harvest resident Alberto Guerrero said.

People like Guerrero say it’s a vital investment into their community and they’re calling it a game changer as it’ll minimize the time it takes for them to obtain emergency care.

Officials with Crestwood Medical Center along with the Harvest community welcomed the new $24 million emergency department Wednesday marking new beginnings for healthcare services in North Alabama.

“What an honor it is to care for this community in Harvest, Toney, Bobo, and what a difference this project is going to make in the lives of so many,” said Crestwood Medical CEO Matthew Banks.

For people living outside the Huntsville area who find themselves in emergency situations, it takes longer for them to get medical care in rural communities like Harvest and the surrounding areas such as Northwestern Madison County and Northeastern Limestone County.

People like Timothy Richmond say they appreciate this new reality after waiting years for these kinds of medical services to be available close by.

“Time is so important when an accident occurs, having people on staff ready to assist and by this facility being here lives will be saved,” Richmond told News 19. “I thank the lord for touching the hearts of Crestwood for being willing and also other members and supporters of this community for providing this.”

The 24-hour service center includes imaging, blood work services, a specialized trauma room, and much more. Officials say it’ll be equipped to treat patients with illnesses and injuries at the same level of care as any other emergency room.

“I think it’s a great accomplishment for the community and its also a peace of mind for the community to have something so close in case you needed it,” Guerrero said.

Crestwood Medical Center officials are aiming to officially open the doors to patients in just a few weeks.

