Liverpool signs Naby Keita from Leipzig for next season

FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2017 file photo Leipzig's Naby Keita, right, and Schalke's Daniel Caligiuri, left, vie for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Schalke 04 and RB Leipzig at the Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Naby Keita from German club Leipzig, with the Guinea midfielder moving to Anfield at the end of this season. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool has reached an agreement to sign Naby Keita from German club Leipzig for next season.

Liverpool announced the transfer of the 22-year-old Guinea midfielder on Tuesday without disclosing a fee. British media reported Liverpool has activated a release clause of 48 million pounds ($62 million), which would be a club record.

Keita, a dynamic central midfielder, scored eight goals in 31 Bundesliga games last season and helped Leipzig finish in second place. The team will play in the Champions League this season for the first time.

Keita says his "commitment to RBL remains absolute" and that "until I join my new club next summer, I will remain an interested supporter from a distance."