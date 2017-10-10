Liverpool says Sadio Mane out for up to 6 weeks

FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017 file photo, Liverpool's Sadio Mane, front, duels for the ball with Spartak's Andrei Eschenko during the Champions League soccer match between Spartak Moscow and Liverpool in Moscow, Russia. Liverpool says Sadio Mane could be out for six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal on Saturday Oct. 7, 2017. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool says Sadio Mane could be out for six weeks after sustaining a hamstring injury on international duty with Senegal.

Mane was substituted in the 89th minute of Senegal's 2-0 win over Cape Verde in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The winger could miss six Liverpool matches, starting with the visit of Manchester United to Anfield on Saturday and also including a trip to Tottenham as well as Champions League games home and away against Maribor.

Liverpool struggled without Mane midway through last season, when he was competing at the African Cup of Nations.

He has scored three goals in four Premier League games this season.