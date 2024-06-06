Livermore Falls woman charged with striking 2 juveniles, who she said threw rocks at her windows

Jun. 6—LIVERMORE FALLS — A local woman is accused of hitting two teenagers Tuesday night while they were being interviewed by police about a complaint that they threw rocks at her house on Wheeler Street.

Kelly Reilly, 40, of Livermore Falls was arrested on two counts of assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention and obstruction of government administration on Reynolds Avenue, Officer Michael Adcock said Thursday.

Police responded to a report of juveniles throwing rocks at a window at 20 Wheeler St. just after 10 p.m. Tuesday. Adcock said he saw some kids running down nearby Knapp Street and detained them.

A Jay police officer met Reilly on nearby Church Street.

While Adcock was interviewing the teenagers, Reilly arrived and struck both of them, he said.

The juveniles were not injured, he added.

While Reilly was being arrested, a brief struggle ensued and she was taken to the ground, she said, and then to the Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn.

The obstruction charge is based on Reilly interfering with his investigation, Adcock said.

Reilly posted $250 bail Wednesday morning and was released from the jail.

A conviction on each of the charges is punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

Reilly responded to the Sun Journal's request for a comment Thursday on Facebook Messenger, saying she was at home when two teenagers threw two rocks at her windows. Last year, it was eggs, she wrote.

She said she has told police the teenagers are doing whatever they want in Livermore Falls, and there are no consequences for them.

"I finally had it and fought back," she wrote.

"I was (w)rong" for going after the teenagers, she said, adding no one has done anything to them.

"I'm treated like I killed someone," she said. "The Maine judicial system is messed up."

Adcock said the investigation into the rock-throwing complaint is continuing.

Copy the Story Link

Indian Township man accused of sexual assault of child under 12

Lewiston man charged in BJ's Wholesale Club robberies