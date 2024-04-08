Solar eclipse 2024 live updates: What time to watch, weather forecasts and more

Caitlin Dickson
Total solar eclipse day is finally here, as millions of people across North America prepare to turn their gaze upward to witness the most highly anticipated celestial event in recent years.
According to NASA, the eclipse will first be visible at around 11:07 a.m. PT Monday on Mexico’s Pacific coast, with the moon slipping between the Earth and sun, temporarily causing skies to darken. It will then continue along a “path of totality” that will span more than 100 miles across the width of the continent.
In the U.S., the sun will be fully obscured for a few minutes in 15 states from Texas to Maine, but the eclipse will be at least partially visible — weather permitting — in 49 states. Alaska is the only state where you won’t be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse.
Follow along below for Yahoo News’s live coverage of Monday’s total solar eclipse.
Solar eclipse triggers onslaught of conspiracy theories across social media
Yahoo News’ Katie Mather reports:
While most people seem excited — many even traveling to other states to witness the eclipse firsthand — others are spreading misinformation about the event. Some prominent social media users, like Infowars host Alex Jones, have spent the last few weeks spreading conspiracy theories about the eclipse on X, which have reached millions of people.
“Part of what makes conspiracy theories so compelling is their flexibility and malleability,” Yotam Ophir, an expert on media effects, persuasion and misinformation at the University at Buffalo, told Yahoo News. “Those who understand the world through conspiratorial lenses tend to interpret events, especially dramatic ones, as being driven by intentional, often evil, forces.”
Read more from Yahoo News on the conspiracy theories stemming from Monday’s total solar eclipse.
- Chanelle Chandler
Millions gather for total solar eclipse festivities and fireworks
Millions of people have traveled near and far to the 15 U.S. states and areas of Canada and Mexico along the path of totality to prepare for the total solar eclipse on April 8.
According to consumer insights firm Lisa W. Miller & Associates, about 12 million people are expected to travel for a chance to see the moon block out the sun today, bringing in big bucks for the cities and small towns on the path.
Here's a look at sky-gazers from Niagara Falls, N.Y., to Mazatlan, Mexico.
- Kelsey Weekman
Niagara Falls aims to set a new Guinness World Record
Hundreds of people are boarding a Hornblower Niagara City Cruises boat today in hopes of breaking the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as the sun.
Away they go! @NiagaraFalls needs 288 dressed up as the Sun to break the world record previously held by a group in China from December 2020. #SolarEclipse #NiagaraFalls
— Joy Joshi (@JoyJJos) April 8, 2024
Naturally, they’re aiming to set a new record on the same day as the total solar eclipse.
To pull it off, they’ll need 288 participants to topple the latest record, set in China in December 2020. A reported 400 people registered to board the boat near Niagara Falls.
Read more about the record from Yahoo Canada.
- Dylan Stableford
Yankees, Guardians push back start time for the eclipse
The New York Yankees had originally scheduled their home game against the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon to coincide with the eclipse, planning to continue playing with the lights on, but the team ultimately decided against it.
“After reconsidering the challenges of playing through Monday's solar eclipse, including potential in-game delays, Major League Baseball and the Yankees have rescheduled the start time of the Yankees-Marlins game on April 8 at Yankee Stadium from 2:05 p.m. to 6:05 p.m.,” the Yankees said in a statement last week.
However, the team is still giving away promotional solar eclipse T-shirts to the first 15,000 fans in attendance.
The Cleveland Guardians also moved the scheduled start time of Monday’s home opener at Progressive Field against the Chicago White Sox due to the eclipse. That game will now start at 5:10 p.m. ET, an hour later than previously scheduled.
- Kelsey Weekman
You'll be able to feel the eclipse when you see it
A total solar eclipse is more than just a striking visual phenomenon — its effects can be felt too.
As the moon crosses in front of the sun and casts a shadow on the Earth, there will be a shift in temperature, wind speed and humidity. The exact impact may vary based on cloud cover and time of year.
Since the last total solar eclipse took place during the afternoon in August, the shift was noticeable. According to CNN, the temperature fell 11 degrees over one hour in a Wyoming town, and dropped 4-8 degrees across the South.
Since this eclipse is happening in early spring, the sun’s angle will be lower than it was in August, but the eclipse will occur near the warmest part of the afternoon. The cooldown is expected to be brief but distinct.
Read more about the phenomenon ofrom CNN.
- David Artavia
Will cellphone service be disrupted during the eclipse?
Cities in the center of the path of totality are likely to see an increase of cellphone usage Monday, which can cause minor service delays. However, major cellphone carriers claim they've fixed potential issues ahead of time.
AT&T, for example, saw network usage spike up to 15% in cell towers around the path of totality during the eclipse in 2017. Despite having a nationwide outage in February, a company spokesperson company told CNN the eclipse “will have no direct operational impact on our wireless network.”
Verizon is also anticipating smooth sailing: “We’re confident the additional capacity we’ve layered into the network over the past few years will accommodate any increases in data usage,” a spokesperson told Time magazine.
Meanwhile, T-Mobile released a statement in March claiming that the company “increased investments in network hardening by more than 30% over the past two years,” which should reduce service interruptions during the eclipse.
- David Artavia
What if it's cloudy during the eclipse? Here's what to look out for.
If you happen to be in a cloudy spot during the eclipse, all is not lost.
According to Matthew Cappucci, a meteorologist and atmospheric scientist for the MyRadar app, you’ll still be able to see the moon’s shadow sweep across the sky even if it's cloudy. Chances are it will be dark and cloudy overhead, but the horizon around it will still appear bright.
“It looks very weird — like you’re in the middle of this ring,” he told Gizmodo, noting that you'll likely experience a sudden change in wind speed and see unusual animal behavior due to the spontaneous darkness.
“You can still experience it with your ears because the birds might change their roosting songs,” Patricia Reiff, professor of physics and astronomy at Rice University, told Time magazine. “You might experience it with your eyes because the dogs and other animals are lying down and acting as though it’s the evening.”
Even Bill Nye the Science Guy said an eclipse is super cool no matter how cloudy it is.
“It'll still be an eclipse,” Nye told the Austin American-Statesman. “Be in the moment for these four minutes. Just settle in and enjoy it. It's spectacular.”
- Caitlin Dickson
What the total solar eclipse could mean for your zodiac sign
Astrologer and journalist Maressa Brown breaks down which astrological signs will likely be most affected by Monday's eclipse.
While eclipse season affects everyone in some way, you’ll feel the solar eclipse the most if it’s closely connecting with your natal, or birth, chart. This is the case if you were born when the sun, moon or other planets were in Aries — specifically, within 5 degrees of 19 degrees Aries — when you were born. (You can determine if this is the case by ... using an app like TimePassages.) Those with Aries placements will experience this eclipse by itching to rethink their persona or how they’re presenting themselves out in the world.
People with Aries placements aren’t the only ones who will feel this eclipse the most. Fellow cardinal signs Cancer, Libra and Capricorn are also more apt to experience shake-ups and shifts. (Again, you’ll feel it even more if you have planets around 19 degrees of these signs.)
- Kelsey Weekman
Niagara Falls packed with travelers ahead of the eclipse
Droves of tourists visited Niagara Falls on Saturday, Buffalo local news station WVIB reported, taking in the sight of the waterfalls ahead of Monday's solar eclipse. Visitors are now beginning to claim the spots where they'll watch the event.
People traveled from as far as North Dakota and Ohio to get to Western New York for the best possible view. New York state trooper James O’Callaghan told local stationWIVB that he predicts the majority of visitors were going to gather near the water's edge and at state parks.
Just moments after sunrise, Buffalo News photojournalist Joshua Bessex tweeted a video of guests lining up early near the falls.
People are starting to arrive at Niagara Falls
— Joshua Bessex (@Bessex_Joshua) April 8, 2024
- Dylan Stableford
What time is the eclipse happening, exactly?
The exact timing depends onwhere you are along the path of totality, but in the United States, the eclipse will begin in Texas shortly after noon local time (with totality beginning around 1:40 p.m. CT and ending at 1:45 p.m. CT). In Maine, it will be visible starting at about a quarter after 2 p.m. ET, with totality beginning around 3:30 p.m. ET and ending at 3:34 p.m. ET.
See the chart with precise eclipse timing below.
- Dylan Stableford
Here's the latest eclipse weather forecast for cities in the path of totality
The total solar eclipse is now mere hours away, and local forecasts in 15 states along the so-called path of totality suggest that viewing the highly anticipated celestial event may be a problem for some but less so for others.
Here are the latest weather forecasts for April 8 in popular places along the path of totality, courtesy of Yahoo Weather and the National Weather Service.
📍Austin, Texas
Mostly cloudy with a high near 80°F.
Cloud cover: 76%
Chance of rain: 56%
📍Dallas
Showers with a high near 81°F.
Cloud cover: 63%
Chance of rain: 56%
📍Little Rock
Partly cloudy with a high near 82°F.
Cloud cover: 16%
Chance of rain: 70%
📍Indianapolis
Mostly sunny with a high near 74°F.
Cloud cover: 34%
Chance of rain: 11%
📍Cleveland
Partly cloudy with a high near 65°F.
Cloud cover: 38%
Chance of rain: 51%
📍Buffalo, N.Y.
Mostly cloudy with a high near 60°F.
Cloud cover: 87%
Chance of rain: 40%
📍Burlington, Vt.
Mostly sunny with a high near 62°F.
Cloud cover: 38%
Chance of rain: 0%
📍Caribou, Maine
Sunny with a high near 57°F.
Cloud cover: 3%
Chance of rain: 0%
- Kelsey Weekman
A guide to watching today's total solar eclipse safely
Yahoo health and wellness writer Natalie Rahhal created a guide to safely watching the eclipse, from the importance of wearing eclipse glasses to making sure you’ve got the right pair.
👀 What can looking at a solar eclipse do to your vision?
Looking directly at the eclipse can do the same damage to your eyes as looking directly at the sun on a perfectly clear day. What makes an eclipse a more dangerous time for eye injuries, though, is that the sky and the surroundings will look dark during it. In reality, the sun’s ultraviolet rays are every bit as powerful from behind the moon.
😎 How can you safely watch the solar eclipse?
There’s really only one “do” for watching the solar eclipse, and lots of don’ts. The most important must-do is to watch through solar eclipse glasses. These are specially designed spectacles that are thousands — yes, thousands — of times darker than regular sunglasses, according to NASA.
- Caitlin Dickson
How to photograph the eclipse without damaging your smartphone camera
Anyone hoping to capture a photograph of Monday’s solar eclipse might want to consider purchasing a special solar filter for their smartphone — or even an extra pair of eclipse glasses.
Like your eyes, the lens on your smartphone camera can also be damaged if pointed directly at the sun.
Fortunately, special filters for smartphone cameras do exist, like the one invented by Doug Duncan, an eclipse chaser and former Hubble Space Telescope astronomer, and manufactured by American Paper Optics, a company that makes eclipse glasses. Though, according to NASA, holding a pair of ISO-certified eclipse glasses over the camera’s lens will also work.
The American Astronomical Society (AAS) has a number of tips for photographing the eclipse on your smartphone, but it also encourages putting the camera away and just enjoying the show.
“No matter how good your photographs, they won’t do justice to the real thing,” the AAS writes on its website. “So make sure you take the time to see totality with your own eyes.”
- David Artavia
AAA issues warnings for those traveling for the eclipse
The American Automobile Association (AAA), which insures drivers across the country, has issued a series of warnings for anyone on the road in major cities in the path of totality:
Keep your vehicle’s headlights on.
Put the sun visor down to block your view of the sun.
Don’t wear eclipse glasses while driving.
Don’t try to photograph or video the eclipse while driving.
Don’t pull over to the side of the road, highway or interstate to view the eclipse.
Exit the roadway, and park in a safe area away from traffic to view the eclipse.
Be mindful of pedestrians who may be walking around with their eyes on the sky!
In a March press release, AAA revealed that rental car company Hertz saw a 3000% increase for rentals on April 6. Being mindful about your time on the road is crucial: “Remember, this is also spring break for many families, so there will be extra travelers moving about that weekend,” the company said.
AAA booking data showed that Dallas, San Antonio and Austin, Texas, are the most popular cities along the path of totality, while Indianapolis, Cleveland and Buffalo, N.Y., are also considered “top eclipse-viewing destinations.”
- David Artavia
Where will the weather be best for viewing?
The areas with the best chance of a clear view of the eclipse are across northern New England as well as in northern Arkansas and central Indiana, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That includes cities near Caribou, Maine, where the National Weather Service is expecting “mainly sunny skies” with a high of 58 degrees and only 5% cloud coverage; and Burlington, Vt., which is expecting partly sunny skies and 7% cloud coverage.
According to Yahoo Weather, there is a 65% chance of rain on Monday in Austin, Texas, and a 75% chance in Dallas. Austin will also have 80% cloud coverage while Dallas will have 66%, which may impede viewing in both cities. The same goes for Buffalo, N.Y., which is expecting 79% cloud coverage, and Cleveland, Ohio, with 65% cloud coverage.
Indianapolis, Ind. and Little Rock, Ark. have a slightly better chance to witness the eclipse in all its glory, with 33% and 32% respective cloud coverage.
Read more: Eclipse weather forecast: From Texas to Maine, what conditions you should expect on Monday
- David Artavia
What makes this different from 2017's eclipse?
Joe Westlake, director of NASA’s heliophysics division, said that more Americans will be able to see Monday's eclipse than the one that took place in 2017, which only experienced 100% totality in “fairly uninhabited” areas of the United States.
This one, however, “hits large cities like San Antonio, Dallas, and through Arkansas, Cleveland, Indianapolis and all the way into Vermont,” he told Yahoo News. Not to mention, the path of totality will be nearly 60% wider this time, and the eclipse itself will last much longer, with nearly four minutes of 100% totality in Dallas and Cleveland.
“There's over 30 million Americans within the path of the eclipse’s totality,” Westlake said of today’s event. “There's another 150-plus million within a 200-mile drive of getting there. I think a lot of people across the U.S. are going to do that, which should have a big impact [on cities].”
(Thumbnail photo: The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse seen from Cerulean, Ky., on Aug. 21, 2017. Timothy D. Easley/AP)