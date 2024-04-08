Live

Solar eclipse 2024 live updates in Canada: What time to view the eclipse, weather forecasts and more for April 8's natural phenomenon

From stunning photos and videos, to massive crowds gathering across key cities in Canada, we have you covered on the latest.

Bryan Meler and Corné van Hoepen
FILE - The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cerulean, Ky. According to the Indiana Election Division, many county offices will be closed on the deadline for registration for the state's primary election in anticipation of the celestial event on April 8, 2024, that will shadow much of the state. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)
Considering the last time the path of a total solar eclipse crossed Canada was in 1979, there's extra reason to be excited for what may a once in a lifetime event. (Credit: AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

The day Canadians have marked on their calendars has finally come, as we get ready to witness a total solar eclipse. As the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, the April 8, 2024 eclipse will bring darkness to various parts across the country for several minutes.

Key cities that will experience totality are Niagara Falls and Kingston in Ontario, Montreal, Fredericton, Summerside, P.E.I., and Gander, N.L. Other places such Vancouver, Calgary, Regina, Winnipeg and Toronto will be able to witness partial total eclipses.

In Canada, the partial eclipse will begin around 2 p.m. EDT when it enters the country's border in south eastern Ontario. Those located on the north east Canadian portion of the path can expect the sun's light to begin dimming at approximately 4 p.m. EDT.

As Canadians flock to the best cities to view the solar eclipse and gear up to safely witness the event, we can hope that chaos doesn't ensue for both adults and kids alike. However, we won't blame them, since the next one isn't expected until 2044. For updates across Canada on this special day— with on the ground coverage in Niagara Falls, Vancouver, Halifax, and Toronto — follow along as at Yahoo Canada for the latest.

    What time and where will the 2024 solar eclipse be visible in Canada?

    In Canada, the solar eclipse's path of totality will pass through some cities and towns in Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland, plunging them into darkness for a few minutes.

    In the chart below, you will see listed all the major Canadian eclipse hotspots with the time of onset and duration posted beside.

    Those living outside the eclipse's path will witness a portion of the moon blocking the sun, and this can range from 10% up to 99% depending on your proximity to the path of totality.

    Below, see a chart of major Canadian cities that will witness a partial eclipse along with the percentage the moon will block the sun.

    Partial solar eclipse times
    Partial solar eclipse times
    Beauty or a bust? Where clouds may hinder Canada’s solar eclipse

    Cloud cover looks like it will impact parts of Canada that are subject to the solar eclipse's path totality. Forecasts are subject to change, which makes it crucial to check local conditions.

    Here's the latest info from The Weather Network, as they breakdown where in Canada we could expect "beauty or a bust."

    Ontario may fight through clouds

    Monday will start with a sprawling low-pressure system over the northern half of the United States. This storm will spill mid- to high-level clouds over southern Ontario during the eclipse.

    By mid-afternoon, as we countdown the minutes to the eclipse, the atmosphere will be in the process of clearing across extreme southwestern Ontario. During that time, there are signs that peeks of sun will be emerging in Hamilton and Niagara, even, so here’s hoping for the perfect timing.

    Good news: The Port Stanley to Leamington corridor is becoming a higher-confidence sunny zone.

    We’ll continue to see clouds from the stateside low streaming into eastern Ontario, with mostly cloudy skies and occasional breaks of sunshine. It’s not an ideal location to take in the eclipse if you’re looking for an unobstructed view of totality, but it’s possible a break could emerge around the big moment.

    Cloud cover outlook for Eastern Canada. (Credit: The Weather Network)
    Quebec and New Brunswick get a front-row seat

    Some of the best odds of seeing a crisp eclipse with all the celestial trimmings will fall across eastern Quebec and New Brunswick.

    A ridge of high pressure over the region will keep clouds to a minimum and offer mostly sunny skies on the day of the eclipse, keeping that region as our go-to spot anywhere in North America.

    Sherbrooke, Saint-Georges, Hartland, and Fredericton look to be in fine shape for Monday.

    The province is rewarded with the best viewing in all of Canada. Clear skies and simple sunshine are forecast across the path of totality.

    (Credit: The Weather Network)
    Newfoundland’s odds seem to be improving a bit

    Trends in recent computer guidance have shown more favourable odds for good viewing conditions across portions of Newfoundland. A trickier setup is in the cards here as the island falls between a slow-moving low-pressure system to the northeast of the island and a ridge of high pressure to the west.

    This slow-moving system could bring thick low-level clouds, onshore winds, and possibly even some precipitation on the afternoon of the eclipse along Newfoundland’s eastern shores, including around Bonavista and St. John’s.

    If you’re eager to see this once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, consider heading down toward Port aux Basques on the southwest coast or even a last-minute hop across the Gulf to New Brunswick.

    Western Canada stands the best chance of seeing the partial eclipse

    The low over the northern U.S. will make for poor viewing across a wide swath of northwestern Ontario and southern Manitoba.

    Alberta will score the most optimal view of the partial eclipse with nothing but sunshine in your forecast for the event.

    Unfortunately, most folks in B.C. will miss out as onshore flow and showers rain on your view of the partial eclipse. You can follow the action on Monday with our livestream across all of The Weather Network’s platforms.

    (Credit: The Weather Network)
    Solar eclipse 2024: Snapshots of previous solar eclipses from Canada and beyond

    North Americans are in for a celestial treat on April 8 as a total solar eclipse will plunge a swath of the continent into minutes of darkness for millions of people from the southern reaches of Mexico to the north eastern borders of Canada.

    We have assembled for some of the most iconic eclipse images captured over the years.

    An annular solar eclipse rises over the skyline of Toronto on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
    An annular solar eclipse rises over construction cranes and the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    Early risers catch a glimpse of a solar eclipse on the rocks at Peggy's Cove, Nova Scotia on Wednesday Aug. 11, 1999 using an improvised pinhole camera to safely view the phenomenon. (CP PHOTO/Andrew Vaughan)
    The moon slowly moves over the sun during an eclipse in Vancouver on Monday, June 10, 2002. The eclipse is seen at 17:15 PST, left to right, 17:30, 18:01 and 18:26. The eclipse peaked at 18:01 PST, covering 30 percent of the sun. (CP PHOTO/Richard Lam)
    Hundreds of people gathered at Mount Tolmie to take in the partial solar eclipse in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, August 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
    Elliot Braun aligns his toy Earth and Sun as crescent shaped beams of light from the partial eclipse shining through foliage create images of the sun on the sidewalk around him as hundreds of people gathered at Western University to view the partial solar eclipse, in London, Ont. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley
    Evan Zucker, as shown in this handout image, has been on a cross-continent journey from San Diego, chasing clear skies ahead of Monday's total solar eclipse. While he'd originally planned on watching in Texas, a cloudy forecast had him and his wife Paula packing up their Kia SUV with their cameras and telescopes and starting the long drive to Sherbrooke, Que., 130 kilometres east of Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Evan Zucker **MANDATORY CREDIT**
    The moon covers the sun during a partial solar eclipse in Ottawa on Monday, August 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    December 26, 2019. The rare Annular
    Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Australasia
    MOJOKERTO, INDONESIA - APRIL 20: Silhouette of a bird during hybrid solar eclipse in Mojokerto, East Java Province, Indonesia on April 20, 2023. (Photo by WF Sihardian/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
